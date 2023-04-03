In near-record time, the criticisms of ‘Secret Invasion’ are already rolling in

One of the most essential rules in the realm of entertainment is that nothing is beyond critique, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly no exception to that rule. With that in mind, it still remains infinitely helpful and markedly less foolish to save such criticisms until one has actually gotten a chance to view that which is being criticized.

For example, we were graced with the first Secret Invasion trailer not even 12 hours ago, and by all accounts, it’s looking to be a delectable summer for Marvel fans, who haven’t exactly been eating well so far this year given the studio shakeups and Quantumania‘s letdown. Indeed, with a gritty, intrigue-soaked tonal shift bolstered by faces old and new, Secret Invasion will be one to watch for.

Nevertheless, even though we still have no idea how exactly Nick Fury’s latest plight will inform the rest of the MCU, some folks on r/marvelstudios have preemptively decided that they aren’t okay with it anyway.

The original poster expressed their displeasure with a single Disney Plus series taking up the moniker of one of Marvel Comics’ biggest crossover events ever, concerned that such a storyline would be one-and-done as a Nick Fury solo outing.

Plenty of commenters, however, were quick to point out that the show has not, in fact, come out yet, so any assertations regarding wasted potential will likely amount to fruitless worrying.

That’s not to say, however, that the Skrull invasion doesn’t have the saga-defining potential that Thanos and Kang have, so we do hope that Secret Invasion‘s nuances go far beyond what we’ll be seeing come June.

However, much like we reserved our scathing Quantumania takes until after we bore witness to that laughable ending, we’ll be saving any and all criticisms of Secret Invasion until we’ve gotten a proper taste of the Skrull-centric spy thriller, and though we may be getting ahead of ourselves, we get the distinct impression that complaints will be few and far between.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney Plus on June 21.