Industry veteran claims ‘She-Hulk’ could be in serious trouble

Every new Marvel Cinematic Universe project comes bearing plenty of pressure and expectation, not to mention the myriad of rumors and purported plot leaks that regularly pop up, offering multitude of alleged spoilers with varying degrees of reliability.

While the track record for such scuttlebutt is very much hit-or-miss, we can only cross our fingers and hope that industry veteran, journalist and podcaster Jeff Sneider has been misinformed about upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Hot Mic with Jeff and John, the former Variety writer claimed that he’d heard tales of a serious lack of confidence on the merits of Jennifer Walters’ MCU debut.

“I’ve heard not good things behind-the-scenes… and I’ve asked whether it’s Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel or Secret Invasion or any of these [projects], they are always like, ‘She-Hulk is the one that could be a problem. I’ve heard it from people working on it, from people actually working on it who are just like, ‘We’ll see.’ I think that’s a lot of Marvel things, honestly, and you know where it’s just like, ‘Ugh, this could be really stupid, like we’ll see.’ I’m sure people making Guardians of the Galaxy felt that way, right? And most of the time [Marvel] pulls it out. But there will come a time where they won’t, that’s just the laws of moviemaking, the laws of numbers.”

A half-hour legal comedy set in the MCU that will reportedly break the fourth wall sounds like a tricky tonal balance to pull off, but Tatiana Maslany is a phenomenal actress, and Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise has very rarely let its audience down.

Like Sneider said, everyone thought Guardians of the Galaxy was a disaster waiting to happen, and we all know how that one turned out, so we’ve got every confidence that She-Hulk will cast aside the speculation and become a success.