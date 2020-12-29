The Internet Is Just Discovering One Of Netflix’s Scariest Shows

Despite strong reviews from critics and a lot of viewers singing its praises, Netflix unfortunately cancelled horror series Marianne after just one season earlier this year. And what a shame that is.

Led by Victoire du Bois in the role of Emma, it followed a successful and well-known horror writer who begins to notice that the characters she creates for her novels are now causing chaos in the real world. The chilling first season brought us a haunting story that satisfied on nearly every level, leaving the door open for another run in the process. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

However, recently it seems that the series has found a new audience, with tons of people just discovering it and finding that they’d been missing out on one of Netflix’s scariest shows. And below, you can see but a sample of their reactions to the terrifying journey.

marianne on netflix is creepy asf, check it out — Bristha (@krissthaa) December 28, 2020

Watching 'Marianne (French #horror TV series)' released on @netflix is smart and scary with pure nightmare fuel thanks to its cast & crew – better than Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and any episode of American Horror Story in my opinion – one of 2019s GREATEST #thrillers!! pic.twitter.com/l75DfgUhx1 — Nick Caminero (@NickACaminero) December 28, 2020

Just watched Marianne from netflix. Damn this show really hooked me! The storyline, horror visuals, characters. So glad to have stumbled upon it — magoona. (@aayyboo) December 26, 2020

The show Marianne on Netflix is really REALLY good! It's in French so be ready to read subtitles if you don't speak it, and it's about a witch and is very spooky and dramatic. I'm sad I finished season 1 so soon! Looking forward to season 2 whenever that is 🖤 — 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕥𝕠𝕟 ⚡ (@likeabun) December 25, 2020

Why are all the French shows on Netflix so dark and twisted??? I started watching Marianne and now I’m never gonna sleep again — Brooke 🦋 (@BrookeAnnTyler) December 23, 2020

Marianne on Netflix good af — favorite ❄️ (@janwitdaplan) December 23, 2020

If y’all haven’t seen Marianne on Netflix y’all should watch. Thank me later. 🤗 — 🗝 (@smitnwessun) December 20, 2020

Anyone who likes horror and doesn't mind subtitles, Marianne on Netflix is great fun. Lisa recommended — Lisa 🐱 (@GlitterMagpie_) December 21, 2020

I just checked out the first episode of Marianne on Netflix on the recommendation of @rolistespod, and HOLY SHIT. It's so good. https://t.co/z897cQp98Y — Marc Majcher (@majcher) December 16, 2020

There's a show on Netflix that @StephenKing recommended and I'm going to recommend it to all of you. The show is called Marianne, it's incredibly creepy and freaked me the hell out. Strongly urge you all to check it out. You'll want to binge-watch it, I know I did lol. pic.twitter.com/WbiHbana6j — 🦇Queen Vampiress🦇 (@vampire_dreams) December 18, 2020

i made my roommates watch Marianne on netflix last week so they can have nightmares now too and i'm sad that they cancelled cuz french audienc didnt like it. anyway, watch it if you're gay and love horror — ⭐🎄Norn of Misrule🎄⭐ (@wownorn) December 19, 2020

Marianne is trending so everyone should go watch Marianne on Netflix.

It is superb episodic horror in every way and deserved more seasons. pic.twitter.com/Mtg9M4bYIY — Dead Carcosa (@DeadCarcosa) December 19, 2020

Why the show is all of the sudden getting a huge surge of viewers remains unclear, and is seemingly a bit random, but it’s certainly worthy of the hype. After all, it was praised by the likes of horror master Stephen King and holds a solid 93% on popular aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. All that makes it pretty upsetting that Netflix pulled the plug on it, but at least it’s now finding a new audience.

And who knows, perhaps this renewed interest in Marianne will convince the streaming site to rethink their decision and order up a second season? That’s probably wishful thinking at this stage, but in any case, if you haven’t yet seen the show, be sure to give it watch if you’re looking for a good scare.