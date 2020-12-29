Home / tv

The Internet Is Just Discovering One Of Netflix’s Scariest Shows

Despite strong reviews from critics and a lot of viewers singing its praises, Netflix unfortunately cancelled horror series Marianne after just one season earlier this year. And what a shame that is.

Led by Victoire du Bois in the role of Emma, it followed a successful and well-known horror writer who begins to notice that the characters she creates for her novels are now causing chaos in the real world. The chilling first season brought us a haunting story that satisfied on nearly every level, leaving the door open for another run in the process. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

However, recently it seems that the series has found a new audience, with tons of people just discovering it and finding that they’d been missing out on one of Netflix’s scariest shows. And below, you can see but a sample of their reactions to the terrifying journey.

Marianne

Why the show is all of the sudden getting a huge surge of viewers remains unclear, and is seemingly a bit random, but it’s certainly worthy of the hype. After all, it was praised by the likes of horror master Stephen King and holds a solid 93% on popular aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. All that makes it pretty upsetting that Netflix pulled the plug on it, but at least it’s now finding a new audience.

And who knows, perhaps this renewed interest in Marianne will convince the streaming site to rethink their decision and order up a second season? That’s probably wishful thinking at this stage, but in any case, if you haven’t yet seen the show, be sure to give it watch if you’re looking for a good scare.

