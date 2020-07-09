The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Cancelling One Of Its Best Shows

Earlier tonight, Netflix announced that it plans to cancel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. When finished, the fantasy series will have ran for only two seasons – seasons that have been split into four parts, mind you.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina tells the story of a young witch who must choose which world she wants to live in: the magical one of her parents, or the human one of her friends. Based on the comic book series of the same name, it stars Kiernan Shipka alongside Ross Lynch and Lucy Davis and has earned generally favorable reviews throughout its run.

Taking elements from Harry Potter and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, it’s the latest supernatural drama in a high school setting to have stolen the hearts of millions of young American viewers. Viewers who are now pretty upset at the streaming site, especially since Netflix doesn’t often cancel shows. Possessing more money than even most major Hollywood studios, the streamer only abandons content on rare occasions, and the fans aren’t happy that they’re abandoning Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

NOT CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA AS WELL FFS https://t.co/3H0mwEVGPe — amelia | madelaine's b*tch (@chonistyles) July 9, 2020

i can’t believe chilling adventures of sabrina actually got cancelled….. — netflix you’re on my shit list (@brucasfilms) July 9, 2020

WAIT WHAT WTF NO… YOU ARE CANCELLING THIN BIT NOT RIVERDALE #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina https://t.co/QNMmLcFNUg — I s l a (@___isla_) July 9, 2020

so um we’re about to go full anne with an e and go crazy to try and get chilling adventures of sabrina renewed right 😁😁 — filene ᵇˡᵐ (@BR00KESDAVIS) July 9, 2020

imagine cancelling the chilling adventures of sabrina (an amazing show with great storylines) AND RENEWING RIVERDALE …… #netflixisoverparty — casey (@planetcasey) July 9, 2020

NETFLIX, WHY ON EARTH WOULD YOU CANCEL THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA???!!! pic.twitter.com/vcWbkkXjOq — Sean (@onemoreseans) July 9, 2020

Very disappointed with @netflix canceling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina! What the heck, guys?! — Jackie Geni (@JackieGeni) July 9, 2020

@netflix FUCK YOU NETFLIX HOW DARE YOU CANCLE THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. Canceling my subscription. — Lishalashawn (@Truthhurts206) July 9, 2020

THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA GOT CANCELLED. IM. SO. MAD — 🌙 (@lilwitchhh) July 9, 2020

They cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, like, I was already sad pic.twitter.com/fR4n305nHz — Mikie Pop (@MikiePopz) July 9, 2020

In the case of Sabrina, this decision seems to have been made not just by the show’s distributor but also its creator. Wanting to wrap up his series in a succinct way, Aguirre-Sacasa has called the limited amount of seasons a necessary evil in order to make “the story we wanted to tell.”

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” he wrote in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.”

Even so, news of the cancellation comes at a pretty suspicious time. Only a few days ago, another Archie Comics-inspired show, Katy Keene, was also cancelled by The CW.

How do you feel about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina being cancelled by Netflix, though? Let us know in the comments section down below.