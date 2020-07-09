Home / tv

The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Cancelling One Of Its Best Shows

Earlier tonight, Netflix announced that it plans to cancel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. When finished, the fantasy series will have ran for only two seasons – seasons that have been split into four parts, mind you.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina tells the story of a young witch who must choose which world she wants to live in: the magical one of her parents, or the human one of her friends. Based on the comic book series of the same name, it stars Kiernan Shipka alongside Ross Lynch and Lucy Davis and has earned generally favorable reviews throughout its run.

Taking elements from Harry Potter and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, it’s the latest supernatural drama in a high school setting to have stolen the hearts of millions of young American viewers. Viewers who are now pretty upset at the streaming site, especially since Netflix doesn’t often cancel shows. Possessing more money than even most major Hollywood studios, the streamer only abandons content on rare occasions, and the fans aren’t happy that they’re abandoning Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In the case of Sabrina, this decision seems to have been made not just by the show’s distributor but also its creator. Wanting to wrap up his series in a succinct way, Aguirre-Sacasa has called the limited amount of seasons a necessary evil in order to make “the story we wanted to tell.”

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” he wrote in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.”

Even so, news of the cancellation comes at a pretty suspicious time. Only a few days ago, another Archie Comics-inspired show, Katy Keene, was also cancelled by The CW.

How do you feel about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina being cancelled by Netflix, though? Let us know in the comments section down below.

