The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Netflix’s Hot New Show

Shonda Rhimes is basically modern TV royalty these days, having developed a huge number of massively successful shows, all of which boast a dedicated and loyal following that stretches across the entire world. Creating Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder is an impressive resume, while she also became one of the small screen’s highest-paid talents when Netflix signed her to an exclusive deal that’s reported to be worth $150 million after she split from her former partners at ABC.

Her first production under the Netflix banner was only released on Christmas Day, but Bridgerton has been dominating the Top 10 most-watched list ever since, and is on course to become the fifth most-watched original series in the platform’s history. The period piece was created by Chris Van Dusen, who’s been working with Rhimes for almost fifteen years since he caught his break as a writer on Grey’s Anatomy, before he went on to become part of the Shondaland furniture.

There hasn’t been a Netflix show gaining this much buzz since The Queen’s Gambit debuted last October, and Bridgerton is already set to surpass chess prodigy Beth Harmon in terms of overall viewership. Subscribers just can’t seem to get enough of it it seems, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Bridgerton isn’t going to be for everyone, but it certainly appears to have won over a huge part of Netflix‘s audience, even those that haven’t been devout worshipers at the Shondaland altar for the last decade. The entire first season is designed for binge-watching, too, and even a quick glance at the early numbers would seem to make it abundantly clear that a second batch of episodes will be announced imminently.