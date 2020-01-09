Sometimes something comes along and no words are necessary, which is a mixed blessing for someone who has to write about it. Today, that something has arrived.

Patrick Stewart is a busy man at the moment. Currently gearing up for the much-hyped premiere of Star Trek: Picard – which sees his long-awaited return to the beloved character of the title – Stewart has taken part in a photoshoot and interview with Variety Magazine recently to promote the series. And for once, it’s not the latter which has drawn the internet’s attention.

You can check out Pat Stew’s (yes, that’s a thing now, apparently) frankly outrageous sophistication below to see what’s got everyone all fussed:

The Internet's Going Crazy Over Patrick Stewart's Star Trek: Picard Photoshoot 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Twitter’s reaction has shared my incredulity that a not-quite 80-year-old man looks better at that age than I will when I’m 30. Or now. Or indeed, ever. And for a sampling of what folks are saying about the actor’s new shoot, you can check out some of the Twitterati’s best responses to the photos down below:

I live my life knowing I’ll never be as cool as Sir Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/Y7wNgtNPfv — Char ✨ TROS: @CharCubedSpoils (@CharCubed) January 9, 2020

Patrick Stewart has more style than all of us lmfao pic.twitter.com/REseSf62Cs — 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 (@MarkOnFilm) January 8, 2020

Why is Patrick Stewart dripping on my timeline what is happening https://t.co/b5qF3l2QRb — Archie (@NerdyMcHoodlum) January 8, 2020

This serves as a reminder that @SirPatStew is and always will be cooler than you, where "you" means "everyone." https://t.co/HnA58bGVJp — new Ryan is still horrible (@HorribleRyan) January 9, 2020

Patrick Stewart NEEDS to play Hugo Strange at some point. pic.twitter.com/hChOAKuBLu — E-Sports Analyst 2K20 (@DarksideStraxus) January 8, 2020

Set Phazers to Drip https://t.co/vmwigubIJm — Island in The Dirac Sea (@Deus_Ex_Human) January 8, 2020

wow patrick stewart is 79 years old and serves harder than some of y'alls faves 💅 pic.twitter.com/T9n2O7PViE — Bi Trash™ #TeamAngela (@HighAsTrash) January 9, 2020

Sir Patrick Stewart needs to be a MCU villain. pic.twitter.com/pFD40e1LAg — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) January 9, 2020

Let me improve that. Patrick Stewart needs to be a villain. Why pigeonhole him into one franchise, right? Casting directors of the world, unite. He’s got the chops, he’s got the look, he’s Patrick f**king Stewart. Seriously, someone get him a monstrously evil role to sink his teeth into. After a career typified in the public consciousness by heroic characters, it’d be a fascinating volte-face to watch, don’t you think?

No questions about his commitment to good in Star Trek: Picard, though. Judging by the photo reactions, everyone’s well onboard for more Stew. And they’ll get just that when the series arrives on CBS All Access later this month. January 23rd, to be exact. Don’t miss it.