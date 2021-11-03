Iron Fist Co-Creator Defends Finn Jones’ Danny Rand

Ever since the rights to the various Netflix properties began reverting back to Marvel Studios, each member of the roster who had their own show has been linked with a return to Kevin Feige’s continuity at least once, with the sole exception of Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

Widely regarded and equally derided as the weakest of the streaming slate by far, not many tears were shed when the plug was first pulled on the martial arts fantasy series. In the aftermath, we’ve heard tales that Jones wasn’t anywhere near as committed to the role as you might expect, which would go some way to explaining why so many of the fight scenes were shot at bizarre angles in almost impenetrable darkness.

However, the actor does have at least one high-profile supporter in Iron Fist co-creator Roy Thomas, who admitted in a recent interview with ComicBook that he didn’t think Jones was all that bad.

“Oh, I watched all of it. Yeah. Iron Fist had a few problems here and there, but I really liked the actor who played Iron Fist. I liked the general concept of it and everything.”

That would certainly put him in the minority, but now that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has picked up the fantastical baton and delivered an ass-kicking protagonist that audiences can really get behind, it’s surely only a matter of time before that long-rumored reboot is confirmed and we get a new actor inheriting the role of K’un-Lun’s favorite son.