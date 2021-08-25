Shang-Chi Sequel Will Reportedly Feature [SPOILERS]

The movie’s chances of box office success are far from guaranteed, but given the extenuating circumstances caused by the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings most likely won’t be a one-and-done venture into mystical martial arts territory should it bomb at the box office in a worst-case scenario.

Kevin Feige has already teased that several characters from Destin Daniel Cretton’s blockbuster will be returning sooner than you might think, while Simu Liu has been throwing out all sorts of suggestions for what could be next for his title hero, including a Spider-Man crossover and the MCU’s first musical installment.

However, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Tony Leung’s real Mandarin would be retconned as Shang-Chi’s father long before it was officially confirmed – that a sequel could lead to the introduction of the shared mythology’s rebooted Iron Fist.

We’ve been hearing for a while that Danny Rand could be on his way back, without Finn Jones after the actor’s Netflix solo series was pretty definitively named as the worst of the Defenders lineup, and the mystical lost city of K’un-Lun may have already been teased by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Michelle Yeoh when she was discussing her role in the film.

While we won’t know for sure if that’s the case until the MCU’s landmark 25th installment comes to theaters on September 3rd, it wouldn’t be too difficult to have Iron Fist assimilated into the pocket of the universe Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings occupies.