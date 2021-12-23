‘Iron Fist’ star reveals Charlie Cox knew Daredevil MCU plans years ago

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans finally got the news they’d been waiting a year to hear when Kevin Feige confirmed that if and when Daredevil returned to the franchise, Charlie Cox would continue on the role.

In all honesty, there was really no other outcome. If Marvel rebooted the Man Without Fear and recast the part, then the fans would make it very clear they weren’t having it. In effect, then, it was Cox or bust. Luckily, Feige has decided to invite the former Netflix resident back into the fold, with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin already part of the mythology thanks to Hawkeye.

Iron Fist alumni Jessica Henwick has admitted that she’d be torn about a potential return as Colleen Wing if it came her way, but in the same interview with SyFy where she voiced that opinion, The Matrix Resurrections star revealed that Cox had known about Daredevil’s MCU plans for years.

“I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don’t know how likely that is. Charlie knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen.”

Awesome Daredevil Season 4 Fan Poster Teases Team Red 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Basically, Cox has been going around lying to everyone’s faces telling them that he doesn’t know about the ifs, buts, whens, wheres and hows of Daredevil rejoining the canonical MCU fold. That’s fair enough because a great deal of the blockbuster business hinges on secrecy, but all of that misdirection has to get exhausting eventually.