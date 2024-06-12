Is ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ canceled?

Friends come and go, breakups happen (ugh), and favorite TV shows get canceled. We wish that wasn’t the case, but sometimes we have to be realistic about the ups and downs of life. Still, with rumblings that season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star might be the final one, we’re crossing our fingers we’ll get to spend more time in the Austin, Texas heat.

While we wait to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 in September 2024, it’s hard not to look back on the previous four seasons and feel sad about the show potentially wrapping up after this next season. Is it true that 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled?

Will there be a forthcoming season 6 of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Screenshot via Fox

While there is no confirmation about whether there will be a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 6, Deadline reported that the spinoff might get canceled even before season 5 airs. Based on what we’ve heard, we can’t help but be super nervous about one of our favorite procedurals.

According to Deadline, the actors’ contracts will be up on July 19th, 2024, and fans might hear about the show’s cancelation prior to that date. Fans should also know that while the actors tried to negotiate their contracts twice before now, it didn’t work out.

In an interview with Variety in June 2024, Rob Wade, the CEO of Fox Entertainment, said that 9-1-1: Lone Star hasn’t been officially canceled yet. Wade said, “we’re seeing where that goes. Again, it’s a conversation between network and studio. Until we get to a point where we really know what’s happening with that show, we’re really excited about it in the fall. It’s great creative.”

Screenshot via Fox

While every episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star is a totally wild ride, the conversation about whether the show is coming back after season 5 has been pretty dramatic, too. Robin Lively, known for portraying Marlene Harrism, deleted a social media message where she said she was glad to star in the “final season.” But since there’s no official decision yet, we can’t say it’s the last season (phew).

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actors seem to love the show as much as we do, and they don’t want it to end. According to TV Line, Roben Rubenstein, who we love watching as T.K. Strand, said on his own social media account, “Nowhere in that article stated a certain fate for our show. But one thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet. I better see all of you in September.”

Why 9-1-1: Lone Star should get a season 6

Screenshot via Fox

Although Sierra McClain, who has played Grace Ryder since day one of 9-1-1: Lone Star, isn’t coming back for season 5, there are still a lot of reasons why the Fox drama should get a sixth season renewal.

If we’ve watched seasons 1 to 4 on Hulu, we know 9-1-1: Lone Star has enough character development, out-of-this-world 911 calls, and surprising reveals to last for several more seasons. After all, this is a show that opened with a massive fire that turned into an explosion.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale is proof enough that the show should get at least one more season. We want to see more of Carlos Reyes’s (Rafael L. Silva) married life, for one thing. We’re not emotionally prepared to lose all these great characters.

