Is a certain ‘Bachelor’ contestant there for the right reasons, or simply to secure ‘an invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas party’?

The cast of The Bachelor season 29 was just announced, and a certain contestant already appears to be clout chasing. Yikes!

Recommended Videos

Neicey Baxter, a 32-year-old pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina, was recently announced as a part of The Bachelor season 29, serving as one of the 25 women who will be fighting for the heart of the hunky Grant Ellis later this month.

Despite being drop-dead gorgeous, Neicey is described as “the ultimate catch” in her official Bachelor biography, which delves into some of her qualities that go deeper than what we see on our television screens. “With brains and beauty, this pediatrician currently works at four hospitals and is very passionate about her career. Neicey feels fulfilled in her professional life, but now, she’s writing herself a prescription for some love,” the biography continued, prior to sharing what exactly she is looking for in her perfect partner:

“She hopes to find a man who is kind, respectful and loyal, and she truly believes it’s in the cards for her and Grant.”

“When she’s not at the office, Neicey loves spending time with friends at football games, farmers markets, or hanging out with her three dogs: Charlie, Khloe and Chicago,” the biography concluded, but this gorgeous gal might be too good to be true.

To follow, Neicey shared three fun facts about herself with ABC, one of which caused us to question her authenticity. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

After admitting that she “has always wanted to be a spy” and that she “loves experimenting with different coffees,” the South Carolina native then told ABC that she would “love an invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas party” someday.

Right now, it is unclear whether Neicey signed up for The Bachelor to date Grant, or to get enough social media followers to secure “an invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas party,” but it is safe to say that some red flags are starting to surface before the show even begins. Needless to say, we’re watching you like a hawk, Neicey…

Nevertheless, to see whether or not Neicey actually has a connection with the brand new Bachelor, catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 29 on January 27 via ABC, as well as brand new episodes every Monday after that.

Additionally, to see if she ever makes her way to the annual Kardashian Christmas party, you can connect with the potential clout chaser on social media: @neiceylyn. After all, she already follows Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on social media, as well as Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy