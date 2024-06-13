Image via Cartoon Network
Is ‘Adventure Time’ returning?

I'm already bouncing with excitement.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Published: Jun 13, 2024 06:10 am

What is it about the Land of Ooo that keeps us crawling back for more? Is it the stretchy dogs? The ice kings? Or perhaps it’s just that Adventure Time has mastered the secret recipe of whimsy that makes adulthood bearable. Whatever it is, Cartoon Network knows the show is simply too much fun and too full of surprises to pass up.

Adventure Time was a groundbreaking animated series that ran from 2010 to 2018. We watched a talking dog and a human boy go on epic quests, fight evil candy people, and occasionally save the universe. These two characters taught us sucking at something is the first step to being “sort of” good at something. The show was a masterpiece of surreal humor, heartfelt moments, and surprisingly deep lore. Honestly, it made me feel things I never thought a cartoon could. 

Last summer, we were blessed with the spin-off series Fionna & Cake, featuring gender-swapped versions of our favorite characters. And apparently, that was just the beginning. The powers that be have decided to renew Fionna & Cake for a second season, while also announcing three more Adventure Time projects.

Movies, spin-offs, and more

First up, we are getting an Adventure Time movie.  The trio behind this cinematic venture includes original showrunner Adam Muto, Patrick McHale of Over the Garden Wall fame, and Rebecca Sugar, the genius behind Steven Universe. The movie promises to be “Jake and Finn’s greatest adventure yet,” which is no small claim considering they have battled everything from existential fears to literal gods.

Next on the docket is Adventure Time: Heyo BMO. This series is aimed at preschoolers and stars BMO, the adorable sentient gaming console. Under the guidance of Adam Muto and Ashlyn Anstee, BMO and friends are set to navigate challenges that are sure to be as educational as they are entertaining. 

For those who prefer their content with a bit more nostalgia—and a bit less preschool vibe—Adventure Time: Side Quests should hit the spot. This series, led by artist Nate Cash, features standalone episodes with a young Finn dreaming of future shenanigans with Jake. We will also get to see pre-Adventure Time versions of other beloved characters. I’m personally excited to see how they will handle the Ice King’s backstory.

While we’re all hyped about these new Adventure Time projects, the creators are keeping most of the specifics, including the release dates, under wraps. But don’t worry! As soon as we have more to share, you will be the first to know.

