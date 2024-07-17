Is Anna leaving ‘General Hospital?’

Being a fan of General Hospital should probably count as an extreme sport, because of the constant tension surrounding character exit rumors. Sasha, Drew, Dante, and Michael have recently been rumored to be ditching Port Charles, and now you can add Anna Devante to the list. The talented Finola Hughes, has been a staple on General Hospital for decades, and any hint of her departure sends shockwaves through the fan community. But could it be true this time?

Recommended Videos

Anna Devane: The heroine of daytime television

In summary, Anna Devane is one of the most iconic characters on General Hospital. Introduced in 1985, Anna is a former super spy with a complex past filled with intrigue, romance, and drama. She has been a WSB agent, and a police commissioner, and has tackled numerous high-stakes missions. Her relationships, especially with Robert Scorpio and Valentin Cassadine, have been central to her storylines, making her a beloved, yet multifaceted character.

What’s the current situation?

The rumors started swirling after some recent plot twists left Anna in a very precarious situation. With dramatic cliffhangers and intense storylines, it’s no wonder fans are worried about her future on the show. Anna is currently working with Jason Morgan, trying to prove that her ex-boyfriend, Valentin Cassadine, is the head of Pikeman Security.

Recently, she managed to obtain a satellite phone loaded with crucial information to take down both Pikeman and Valentin. However, it’s hard for Anna to set aside her feelings for a man she’s still in love with, and she might not follow through with the case and put him in prison. Instead, she might leave Port Charles with the two.

Adding to the speculation, Finola Hughes usually takes a break during the summer. It’s possible that she could take a break from the show for the next few months, which might explain the storyline that has Anna contemplating leaving town.

So is Port Charles saying goodbye to Anna?

Finola Hughes hasn’t made any official statements about leaving General Hospital, so it’s safe to conclude that Anna’s still very much around. While the recent episodes might make it seem like she’s on her way out, it’s important to remember that soap operas thrive on suspense and surprises. Just because things look bleak now, doesn’t mean Anna is going anywhere.

But in the same vein, with so many twists and turns, anything is possible in a soap opera. One thing is for sure though: Port Charles just wouldn’t be the same without Anna Devane.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy