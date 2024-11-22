Is Atwater leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Rumors are swirling about Officer Kevin Atwater’s potential exit from Chicago P.D., leaving fans both anxious and heartbroken. LaRoyce Hawkins, who has portrayed Atwater since the show’s inception ten years ago, has been a cornerstone of the long-running police procedural, making the prospect of his departure a heavy blow for the show’s loyal audience.

Hawkins has been an integral part of Chicago P.D. for all of its 12 seasons, playing the dedicated officer who works tirelessly alongside the elite Intelligence Unit. Beyond his professional persona, viewers have connected deeply with Atwater’s personal journey, especially his role as a protective older brother to his two younger siblings — a storyline that has showcased his character’s compassion and resilience.

However, concern among fans grew last week when Officer Atwater was notably absent from an entire episode. Many found this an unusual move for a series regular unless there were plans from the scriptwriters’ end to phase out the character from the show.

Last week’s episode, titled “Paws,” introduced a major twist in the Intelligence Unit, with Officer Kim Burgess, portrayed by Marina Squerciati, receiving a long-overdue promotion to detective. While Burgess’s advancement was well-deserved, it raised eyebrows among fans, as Officer Atwater had previously been the unit’s honorable and trusted detective.

Burgess’s promotion surprised viewers who felt her storyline had taken a backseat earlier this season, making her sudden spotlight feel abrupt. On the other hand, Officer Atwater’s conspicuous absence left fans uneasy as they started to question his future on the show.

Character departures are inevitable in long-running shows. Over the years, Chicago P.D. has seen its fair share of character exits as actors moved on to advance their careers and seek other opportunities. Just last season, Tracy Spiridakos, who played Detective Hailey Upton, departed the series to explore new projects.

Following Upton’s exit, Victoria Cartagena joined the cast as Emily Martel, only for her character to meet a tragic end in the early episodes of season 12. These shakeups have left fans wary, making Officer Atwater’s sudden absence even more concerning.

Despite the speculation, there’s no concrete evidence suggesting Hawkins is leaving the show. According to Soap Central, neither NBC nor Hawkins himself has hinted at Officer Atwater’s departure. They also haven’t given any reason for viewers to believe that the fan-fave character’s days are numbered. In fact, the actor recently reprised his role for Chicago Med, fueling theories that he may simply be shifting focus to other parts of the One Chicago universe while his Chicago P.D. storyline takes a temporary pause.

With no announcements regarding Hawkins’ contract status, it’s likely that Officer Atwater will return to the spotlight on his main show in upcoming episodes. Fans remain hopeful that the series will address his absence and provide clarity on his role moving forward. Hopefully, this can happen sooner rather than later so fans can rest easy that their favorite character is still here to stay.

For now, viewers will have to stay tuned to Chicago P.D., which airs on NBC and streams on Peacock, to see how Officer Atwater’s story unfolds.

