Who is LaRoyce Hawkins’ wife?

Chicago P.D.’s Kevin Atwater might be low on the “successful relationships” scale, but does real-life actor LaRoyce Hawkins share the same fate?

Hawkins is an actor, stand-up comedian, spoken word artist, and musician. While he’s not particular about chasing the spotlight, his talents have kept him booked and busy. As a result, fans are curious about his romantic life when he’s not wielding his gun and badge.

A lot is known about the 32-year-old’s educational, career and philanthropic journey. However, he remains fairly tight-lipped about the many details of his personal life. Nonetheless, with the tiny little details that have creeped up online, LaRoyce Hawkins is widely suspected to have a wife. But is it just a rumor, or is the One Chicago star shacked up in love?

Is LaRoyce Hawkins dating Lisseth Chavez?

There were rumors that Hawkins was in a relationship with his Chicago P.D. co-star Lisseth Chavez. Chavez plays Vanessa Rojas, the love interest of Hawkins’ character, Kevin. The on-screen duo even have their own ship handle, “RoWater,” which has gained traction since back in season 1.

However, despite their on-screen chemistry, the rumors of an off-screen romance have never been confirmed. In fact, the most these two have ever done to fuel the rumors is an Instagram photo by Chavez on Hawkins’ birthday. So I guess that’s one relationship rumor we can cross out as totally false.

Fatherhood, and an unconfirmed relationship

While Hawkins has always been private about his personal life, it is known that he has a son named Roman John Hawkins. In contrast, he has no qualms with showcasing his adorable son, Ro, on his social media. As a result of this, Hawkins has since been linked to another woman- the esthetician, BT Anderson.

The actor’s journey into fatherhood unfolded unexpectedly. While filming, Hawkins learned of his child’s birth, prompting fellow actors to accompany him to Rockford Hospital to meet his newborn son. Despite the significant life change, Hawkins has chosen to keep hush about the identity of his child’s mother. In today’s world of Insta-sleuthing, most people believe that BT Anderson is Ro’s mother, and is dating LaRoyce Hawkins.

BT shared a heartwarming photo of Ro on his second birthday in 2019. In the post, she expressed gratitude for birthday wishes, and added a special hashtag, “HeGetsThatFromHisDaddy.” While Anderson hasn’t been officially confirmed as the child’s mother, her Instagram posts about Ro, as well as her supportive comments on Hawkins’ work on Facebook strongly suggest a significant role in his life, possibly as his current girlfriend.

Despite the secrecy surrounding their relationship, Hawkins continues to revel in fatherhood. Even as young Ro is still a youngster, the proud father says he envisions his son surpassing him and becoming a better, more refined version of himself. This was a sentiment he shared in a heartfelt Instagram post on Aug. 12, 2019.

LaRoyce Hawkins’ personal philosophies

In various interviews, Hawkins has shared insights about his life and career such as how his upbringing in Harvey, Illinois, influences his portrayal of Officer Kevin Atwater. He also mentioned that his former basketball coach, who was an active police officer, inspires him when he puts on his police badge. Hawkins has also talked about his growth in acting and giving back to his hometown through “Be Powerful.”

When it comes to private matters however, a lot is up for guesswork. Hawkins once maintained a relaxed attitude towards romantic relationships. He has also previously declared he had an aversion to marriage and having a wife. This appeared in many of his older tweets from 2013, where he expressed opposing views on the institution of marriage. While some of these tweets might have been presented in a jesting manner, they may offer glimpses into the actor’s perspective on relationships or his lack thereof.

However, the cherished TV personality may have evolved over the years, shifting his preference from short-lived indulgences to a desire for a more stable relationship. During a 2016 interview with Rolling Out, when questioned about his dating life, he disclosed being in a relationship. Acknowledging personal growth, he expressed a preference for committed relationships over the casual approach of going on multiple dates. A long time has passed since that interview however, and no one knows if his philosophies have changed yet again.