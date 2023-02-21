Is ‘Bel-Air’ season 2 available to watch in the UK?

Another season of Bel-Air is nearly upon us, after just over a year of waiting.

Season one of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off arrived in February 2022, and reignited a fanbase more than 30 years in the making. The show arrived more than 26 years after its predecessor concluded in the mid-90s, and proved that love for the Banks family never faded. News of an impending second season is delighting fans of the drama series, but prompting questions about access. Viewers in the states should have a simple time locating and enjoying season two, but what about fans in the UK?

Can UK viewers watch Bel-Air season two?

For viewers in the U.S., season two of Bel-Air will be available to enjoy on Peacock starting on Feb. 23, 2023. The show will arrive in increments, starting on Feb. 23 with its first three episodes, and later dropping the remainder of its season on a weekly basis. In total, season two will consist of 10 episodes, the last of which is slated to appear on Peacock in mid-April.

UK viewers aren’t so lucky. Peacock hasn’t made the transition to the UK just yet, which means that some viewers will have a far harder time enjoying the California-based show’s second season. Up until Peacock officially makes its way across the pond, UK viewers will need to look elsewhere for their Bel-Air fix.

Thankfully, there are options. UK viewers will be able to enjoy Bel-Air season two via several free streaming options. The show may not arrive on Sky TV or NOW Entertainment as its airing on Peacock, but it is slated to arrive on both for UK viewers to enjoy. Fans with access to either Sky TV or a NOW Entertainment package should be able to enjoy season two soon, but an exact arrival date is as-yet unknown. The first season of the series arrived on both streaming options just one day after it dropped on Peacock, however, which indicates that UK viewers won’t have a long wait for season two.

A contemporary reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Peacock’s 2022 series takes a far more serious approach to its storytelling. The story still follows Will Smith — not the actor, but the character — as he grapples with the transition from West Philadelphia to the ritzy Bel-Air, but it trades in the original show’s comedic tones for an examination of damaging real world trends like racial tension, classism, and culture shock.