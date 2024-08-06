Is Blake Berris leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives’?

Blake Berris is a Days of Our Lives veteran. After portraying more than one character on the long-running soap, it’s hard to believe his time on the series may be coming to an end. However, following a dramatic moment in one of last week’s episodes, it looks like we might be saying farewell to yet another charismatic presence on the show. But is anything ever what it seems in the troublesome town of Salem?

Everett’s final hurrah on Days of Our Lives

Blake Berris’s character has had a tumultuous run since he was introduced in the show in late 2023. He was first introduced as Everett Lynch, a potential love interest for Stephanie, although it was clear from day one that he had some secrets. The secrets turned out to be his true identity as Jada’s cheating ex, Robert “Bobby” Stein. After their divorce, he met Stephanie and seemingly re-introduced himself as Everett Lynch, using his middle name and mother’s maiden name to create a new identity.

Things became even more complicated when an accident caused him to lose his memories, including those of the years he was married to Jada. Stephanie, thinking he ghosted her, moved on, which left Everett high and dry by the time he regained his memories of her. Furthermore, it was revealed in a storyline earlier this year that Everett suffered from dissociative identity disorder (DID), with his alternate personality, Bobby Stein, being the one who had married Jada. While Everett represents the less traumatized part of their personality, and only has memories of his mother, Bobby deals with the darker aspects of their past. His sessions with Dr. Marlena Evans further showed the complexities of his character, which allowed fans to connect with him on a deeper level. Needless to say, this made his exit from the show even more emotional.

Is Blake Berris leaving Salem for good?

Everett’s story rapidly escalated, especially as the two personalities struggled to control their body, and Bobby’s actions continued to ruin Everett’s relationships. However, this gripping storyline was cut short in the Aug. 1 episode of Days of Our Lives when Everett was killed off. His death was orchestrated by Connie who framed it as a suicide, using the opportunity to frame Everett for the stabbing of Rafe. Our final scene with Everett showed him cradled in Stephanie’s arms as he fought against Bobby one last time. In a tear-jerking finale, Everett confessed his love for Stephanie and apologized for being unable to return to her despite his best attempts.

Berris confirmed that his character was leaving the show for good with a few Instagram story posts. He first posted a picture of himself and Abigail Klein, who plays Stephanie, posing with plates of cake and captioned it “Rest in peace, Everett.” His next post was a still of Stephanie crying over Everett’s dying body in the last episode, captioned, “Au revoir for now. What a great ride. Love my fam at DAYS.”

While the “for now” may insinuate that his character is not truly dead, this might not exactly be the case. In long-running soaps like Days of Our Lives, it is not uncommon to recast an actor in a new role. Berris himself first joined the show in 2006 as Nick Fallon and played that role until 2009, before reprising it from 2012 to 2014. He was recast in the new role of Everett Lynch in 2023. There is also the possibility that Everett himself might return, as death isn’t always final in Salem. However, as far as we are concerned for now, both Everett and Bobby are dead, and Berris has bid goodbye to the show once again.

