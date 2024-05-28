Is Boden leaving ‘Chicago Fire?’

Chief Wallace Boden has been a widely regarded staple of Chicago Fire since its inception. Played by beloved actor Eamonn Walker, the series revolves around the Chief of Firehouse 51.

Recommended Videos

For his part, Walker has been a longstanding veteran actor in the entertainment industry. Before lending his talent to the prolific Chicago franchise, he was a part of HBO’s first serialized series, Oz. The British actor landed the role of Muslim leader, Kareem Saïd, in the provocative prison series which earned him well-deserved notice. Since then, he has spent the past decade fighting fires on the Dick Wolf series. But with so much experience under the actor’s belt, it may be time to step away. Per Deadline, the Season 12 finale’s synopsis hinted at big changes for the Firehouse.

“Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver [Jake Lockett] and Damon [Michael Bradway]. Mouch [Christian Stolte] struggles to adjust to the new Truck.”

Before viewing the episode, many wondered if this would be curtains for the long-standing Fire Chief.

Did Boden leave Chicago Fire?

Boden’s future was somewhat in flux on the series before the finale episode of season 12 aired. Showrunner for Chicago Fire, Andrea Newman, hinted to TV Insider that the Chief had a lot on his plate.

“Boden has been managing a lot of change at home (with his stepson James) and at 51, and learned a lot while doing it, including about himself. A shocking incident in the finale will highlight what it means to him to be a leader, and everyone close to him will be impacted in a huge way by the decision he makes.”

Ultimately, the decision Boden makes ensures that he will no longer be a series regular on Chicago Fire. Thankfully, Walker’s departure did not result in a dramatic dismissal or being killed off. Boden leaves his beloved Firehouse following a promotion. After deciding to pursue the position of Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Department, Boden is thrown for a loop. At first, he thinks he is getting passed over for the promotion but soon learns that no one else could have taken over the job.

Boden provides the structure and camaraderie in the fire department and he is awarded the Deputy Commissioner job. Fans of the series and Boden’s former subordinates are devastated to learn that this means he will no longer be overseeing the firehouse where he has given so much time. But if Boden had to go, this is the right way to do it. The season finale cements Boden’s legacy as one of the most beloved characters, and one that can never be replaced.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more