Who is leaving in ‘Chicago Fire’ season 12?

No show reaches 12 years on the air without some cast changes, and Chicago Fire has certainly seen its fair share of hellos and goodbyes. But the NBC drama’s season 12 premiere still caught fans by surprise with its multiple character exits.

One reason avid viewers of the series that kicked off the uber-popular Chicago franchise were excited for the new run was the return of Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide after a brief absence in the back half of season 11, but unfortunately, the latest episodes will also see a couple of other favorites bid farewell to the Firehouse 51 crew. Here’s who’s on their way out this season.

Who exited Chicago Fire in the season 12 premiere?

Photo via NBC

Season 11 ended on a shocking cliffhanger, as Mouch (Christian Stolte) suffered a potentially fatal wound while out on the job. Fans have waited all summer to see if the long-term character lived… and thankfully he did. A six-month time-jump confirmed that Mouch survived, and is even healthier than ever after a rigorous physical therapy program.

Instead, the show waved goodbye to Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), who elected to relocate to Detroit in the episode to be with his aunt and newly discovered extended family. Since his parents died in a house fire when he was a child, Gallo never had any close relatives and he’s made the firehouse crew his adoptive family over his past five years on the series, so this is a meaningful ending for the Truck 81 fave.

“Believe me — hardest decision of my life,” Gallo said to his colleagues upon announcing his move. This echoed Rosende’s own comments about his exit. “When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” the actor told Deadline. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud.”

But Gallo isn’t the only one on their way out. Season 12, episode 1 also saw Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) tell her friends that she was moving to Portland, following Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer)’s long-awaited proposal to her in the season 11 finale. Killmer’s been with the show ever since season 3, and the will-they-won’t-they between her and Casey (Spencer left as a regular himself back in season 10) has fueled many years of storylines, so this is an even bigger deal than Gallo’s departure.

And yet life goes on at Firehouse 51 so stay tuned to new Chicago Fire episodes Wednesdays on NBC.