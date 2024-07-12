Is Chanel West Coast leaving ‘Ridiculousness?’

Someone consistently showing up for over a decade to live, own, and immortalize a role? Goodbyes are hard, but getting over the bond between TV personality Chanel West Coast (given name Chelsea Chanel Dudley) and MTV’s comedy clip show, Ridiculousness would be an even bitter pill to swallow.

The MTV show has made the official announcement to bring in Lauren “Lolo” Wood as its new host in place of Coast in a post on X. The post welcomes the model, fitness trainer, and actress Lolo (who is also Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex-girlfriend) to Ridiculousness, and also shared the clip of the offer being made.

We’re making it official 🚨 welcome to the #Ridiculousness family Lolo‼️🫶 pic.twitter.com/f9o3HsL2P5 — Ridiculousness (@Ridiculousness) July 11, 2024

Lolo wouldn’t be an entirely new face for loyal viewers of the show, as she has appeared as its guest host in the past. It’s just that her temporary role is now permanent, and judging by the clip, she is pretty excited for the transition.

This development came knocking almost a year after Coast announced her decision to leave the show after being its co-host since 2011.

But it ain’t goodbye, because Chanel West Coast isn’t going anywhere

Yes, Coast is leaving the show for greener pastures, but they are well within the MTV universe.

“After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I’m sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount. It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer.” Chanel West Coast via E Online!

Renowned for her infectious laugh as she reacted to the wildest and most viral stunts on the internet on the MTV series, Coast wants to shed that image in exchange for showing the world “the real me,” where she would bring her “wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen.”

Yes, Ridiculousness will be without Coast’s presence, her charming aura, or her renowned laugh and yes, she has inked a deal with Paramount where she’ll executive produce, create, and star in her own unscripted series, the host will also be developing scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios.

So, this isn’t exactly a goodbye — more of an evolution and we are 100% here to see the future milestones Coast achieves.

