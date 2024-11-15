Is Craig Melvin leaving the ‘TODAY’ show?

The TODAY show is going through a shakeup months after Hoda Kotb announced that she’s leaving the program come January of next year. Part of this restructuring will significantly affect Craig Melvin’s role on the daily live broadcast.

On Thursday, Savannah Guthrie led the announcement of the changes that will transpire on the TODAY show after New Year’s. While sitting on the couch with her fellow broadcasters and anchors of the program, Guthrie started the segment by saying that Hoda has some news to share.

Kotb then jumped in to say that she and the management have finally decided on her final day at work, which will be on Jan. 10. She added that they would be having a party on that day to celebrate her departure from the show. But as soon as she’s done talking about her final day on the set, Kotb segued to the main point of their announcement — her replacement as co-anchor.

“So when one goes,” Kotb said while turning to Guthrie, who quickly chimed in, saying, “Well, I just want to say that we will spend a whole week celebrating you, but, as you mentioned we have a lot to celebrate… We are so excited about the news in our TODAY family, and that is the person sitting right next to me.”

Guthrie then heaped praise on Melvin, who she said was this “talented, wonderful, hard-working, [and] most worthy” of being the new anchor of the TODAY show after Kotb officially leaves her post early next year.

Melvin is no stranger to the daily show since he is already the news anchor and co-host of its third hour. What this means for him moving forward is that he will be appearing alongside Guthrie as the co-anchor of the program from 7 am to 8 am regularly, starting Jan. 13, Monday.

In response to the announcement, an emotional Melvin told his co-workers, “I am beyond excited and grateful. I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings, and this is the latest in a long line of blessings.”

Hearing Craig’s words, Kotb, who will remain as co-anchor for 8 more weeks starting next week, said her replacement is “literally made for this job” because he has “all the things the job needs” and is the “right person” to take over her role.

Ahead of the live announcement on the show, the staff and crew were already informed of the management’s decision to promote Melvin. In a note to employees obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, TODAY executive VP Libby Leist and executive producer Tom Mazzarell explained why Craig was tapped to co-anchor.

“With nearly fourteen years at NBC News, including multiple roles at TODAY, he’s been an integral and beloved part of our family. From breaking news coverage in the field to presidential interviews to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and range to cover all that we do here at TODAY. And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm.”

Melvin’s promotion was met positively by regular viewers and fans who took to X to react to the news, with one of them saying, “Let’s gooooo, Craig! CONGRATS from all of us here in good ole SC and the rest of the country! I love this for you and us.” Another person also wrote, “Craig is everything he appears to be and more. Excellent choice.”

Since 2018, the TODAY show has been co-anchored by Guthrie and Kotb, who has been with NBC News for more than two decades and a half as both an anchor and correspondent. But last September, an emotional Hoda announced her decision to step down after turning 60 a month prior.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new,” she said while holding back tears. Explaining further her decision, she said that it was time for her to be always there for her growing children.

