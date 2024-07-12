Is Damon leaving ‘All American: Homecoming’?

All American: Homecoming blends compelling sports and romantic storylines, and since Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya)’s time at Bringston University is coming to a close shortly, we wonder how much more we’ll see of her romantic interest, Damon Sims.

Recommended Videos

Before playing the baseball star in All American season 3, episode 17 and then joining the cast of the spin-off series, Peyton Alex Smith played Boom in BMF, and Rafael Waithe in Legacies. Since we know that Simone picked Damon in the season 3 premiere and then he moved away, does that mean that Damon will no longer be on All American: Homecoming?

Did Damon leave All American: Homecoming?

Screenshot via The CW

While Damon hasn’t left All American: Homecoming, it doesn’t sound like he will be in every episode of the final season of The CW drama. As Deadline reported in July 2023, Kelly Jenrette and Peyton Alex Smith are recurring, not regular, cast members in season 3.

Since this means we’ll still get to watch how Damon’s baseball dreams play out, it’s good to hear that he hasn’t exited for good. Since he’s a recurring actor on the show, that could suggest that he and Simone could patch things up. Of course, whether you want Simone to be in a relationship Damon or Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple), you’re likely hoping that something more will happen in the next few episodes.

Regardless of whether Simone and Damon have a love story in the future, they both want to be successful professional athletes and have had equally dramatic personal lives since first attending Bringston University. As Peyton Alex Smith told Entertainment Weekly in 2022, “One of the reasons Damon goes to Bringston is he’s searching for who he truly is,” because he wanted to meet his birth mom and dad. While we always want to watch our favorite TV characters for longer and wish that both Smith and Jenrette will appear in more of this season, we’ll be happy as long as Damon is happy in the All American: Homecoming series finale.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy