Who did Simone choose in ‘All American: Homecoming’?

The CW‘s All American: Homecoming is ending this season, and when we watched the season 3 premiere, we found out the answer to the question on all our minds: who did Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) decide she wanted to be with?

Recommended Videos

From Dylan and Kelly sneaking around on Beverly Hills, 90210 (poor Brenda) to Rory having feelings for Jess while dating Dean on Gilmore Girls, love triangles make a good show even better. While each episode of All American: Homecoming tells moving stories about sports, family, and friendship, Simone’s love triangle has been a focal point for a while now. Although we’re looking forward to the rest of season 3, we need to talk about the resolution to this dramatic storyline.

Which love interest did Simone pick in All American: Homecoming?

Photo via The CW

Simone developed feelings for both Lando Johnson (Martin Bobb-Semple) and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), and Simone picks Damon in All American Homecoming season 3, episode 1, “Ready or Not.” It’s been a great summer as we’ve been enjoying All American season 6 and now get to see Simone’s story again on the spin-off.

In an interview with Deadline, Geffri Maya said “I love people who are Team Limone, because it makes sense” and said that after learning who Simone picked, “I was actually very surprised, because I had all of the components to be very clear about what I thought my choice is going to be.” Some fans thought that Simone would pick Lando as well and shared in a Reddit thread that since Martin Bobb-Semple is a season 3 regular cast member, that could suggest that he and Simone end up together.

While this kind of storyline would usually happen in a series finale (and create the type of cliffhanger we love to complain about… but know is often necessary), Damon and Simone’s relationship is already finished by the end of the season 3 premiere. Damon decides to go to the Dominican Republic to further his sports career since he can’t play baseball anymore when the program is shut down, and Simone stays at Bringston.

Photo via The CW

Although it’s too bad that Simone and Damon won’t be together, and it was fun watching the love triangle, we can admit that the focus of All American: Homecoming has always been on Simone’s ambition. We’re sure there will still be some tension between her and Damon, and she’ll likely have some scenes with Lando, too. The love triangle might not be fully over until the season 3 finale. We’re glad to know who Simone picked and also excited to see what dreams she’ll achieve by the series finale. There’s no doubt that episode will be packed with plotlines about what’s happening in her personal life along with her tennis career.

We might have already thought that Damon and Simone wouldn’t work out since Peyton Alex Smith isn’t an All American: Homecoming season 3 regular cast member, according to TV Line. But learning who Simone wanted to be with was an exciting moment that will most likely lead into an amazing rest of the season.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy