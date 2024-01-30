Is David from ‘Love on the Spectrum’ rich?

One of the most memorable couples from the first season of the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum continues to be at the center of attention amongst fans of the show. Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have been together for two years now, and their bond seems stronger than ever, especially after David treated Abbey to an expensive holiday this season.

Recommended Videos

Watching the couple’s relationship continue to grow has been pretty heartwarming for fans. The two immediately hit it off on their date at a zoo in season one. During that date, Abbey expressed a wish to visit Africa, something which David had already done before, so it’s a very meaningful gesture that in the second season, he planned a surprise trip for her.

Of course, it has many fans wondering how much money Isaacman has, since he can seemingly afford to pay for a trip to a whole other continent at his young age. Tickets to Africa for five people ain’t exactly cheap, especially in this economy. His Instagram posts also suggest he has a lot of money for trips, showing him holidaying in places like London.

Aside from that trip, David also has a pretty nice home and he lives in a nice area. Of course, this doesn’t exactly mean that he’s loaded, but little things start to add up like that touching moment when he gave Abbey the heart necklace. Looking at similar necklaces on the Tiffany & Co site reveals that it would have been around $300. So it seems that David isn’t particularly worried about splashing out, you could say he’s a pretty big spender. But hey, maybe he’s just really good with money, and maybe he’s just managed to work hard and save up to treat the woman he loves.

What is David’s job?

David works in the Human Resources department for Beverly Hills, California City Hall, and whilst HR roles can definitely offer a decent salary, it’s not the highest paying job in the world. However, you have to factor in the additional income that comes from media appearances. That being said, the cast of Love on the Spectrum do not get paid for their roles, so David might not be making as much money as first thought. All in all, his job and recent fame don’t look like they could really account for the amount of money he seems to have.

What about David’s family?

There is definitely evidence that seems to suggest he comes from a wealthy family, or at least appears to. According to Distractify, David’s father is a top-rated attorney, with some pretty big name clients. On top of that, photos and videos of David show the family home in the background, and it looks pretty fancy.

All this suggests that David’s family might be well off, which explains how he could afford such an expensive holiday for Abbey. Of course, there hasn’t been any confirmation from him or his family regarding their wealth, so we can’t say without a doubt whether David is rich, but come on, he lives in Beverly Hills, and according to Blurred Reality, David’s net worth sits somewhere around $4 million, so he’s definitely richer than most!