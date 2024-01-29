Where can we follow the stars of ‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 2? All 8 Instagram accounts, revealed

Love on the Spectrum US is hands down the most heartwarming show of 2024 thus far, with its highly-anticipated second season hitting Netflix on January 19.

Both created and directed by Cian O’Clery, Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of Love on the Spectrum, which is based in Australia. Throughout this Emmy Award-winning series, “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships,” and with season 2 available to stream now, some familiar faces and some fresh faces are looking for love.

With Connor Tomlinson, Tanner Smith, and Journey making their debut, as well as Dani Bowman, James Jones, and Steve Spitz making their return, the cast for season 2 is jam-packed with individuals we simply cannot get enough of. To top it off, our favorite Love on the Spectrum US couple — Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman — embark on an African safari during season 2. How cool is that?

While it is impossible to get to know each and every cast member in just seven episodes, their respective Instagram profiles give fans of the franchise a glimpse into their lives beyond the television screen.

Want to follow your favorite stars from Love on the Spectrum US season 2 on social media? If so, we got you covered — just keep scrolling…

Abbey Romeo — @hatsbyabbey

David Isaacman — @david_loveonthespectrum

Dani Bowman — @danibowman1

James Jones — @jamesbjones87

Steve Spitz — N/A

Connor Tomlinson — @connortomlinson5

Tanner Smith — @tannerwiththe_tism

Journey — @jor.ney

Fans of the franchise can stream all episodes of season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix to watch the above individuals look for love, as well as keep up with their lives after filming came to a close via their respective Instagram profiles.