What happened to Journey after ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and are she and Talia still together?

Love on the Spectrum US is arguably the most wholesome dating show that has graced our television screens in the 21st century, sure to tickle the fancy of fans of The Bachelor or Love Is Blind franchises if they have yet to check it out on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

The Emmy Award-winning series is an American spin-off of Love on the Spectrum, which is based in Australia and also created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Throughout the show, “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships,” and with the second season dropping on January 19, some familiar faces made their return to look for love for a second time, from Dani to James to Steve and beyond. Everyone’s favorite couple — Abbey and David — even documented their trip to Africa during the second season!

To make things even more exciting, some new love lookers joined the cast of Love on the Spectrum US season 2 — such as sweethearts Tanner and Connor — as well as the first member of the LGBTQ+ community: Journey.

Where is Journey now that filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 wrapped, and more importantly, are she and Talia still together? To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Who is Journey from Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

Serving as the youngest member of the cast of Love on the Spectrum US season 2, 18-year-old Journey was diagnosed with autism only a year ago, which helped affirm many of her past doubts and questions about her identity. Having never been on a date before, the Chicago native was eager to step into the dating scene during this Netflix series, hoping to find her perfect match regardless of her disability or her sexual orientation, but was she lucky in love?

On the show, we see Journey share her passion for baking, the color pink, Hello Kitty, and more with two different women — Kara and Talia — embarking on one date with the former and two dates with the latter. Given that she also has anxiety, we watch Journey’s mind spiral to thoughts of terrible relationships and devastating breakups during Love on the Spectrum US season 2, leaving viewers to wonder where she is at when it comes to her quest for love.

What happened to Journey after Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

Remember when Journey told Talia that she was wanting to be a baker one day? Lucky for the 18-year-old, she admitted in an exclusive interview with Netflix that she recently enrolled in pastry school, documenting her journey (no pun intended) via her Instagram account as well.

“I enrolled in pastry school in April and it’s been very challenging as well as exciting. Life is happy right now!”

While Talia was very supportive of this dream while on their date, did she end up being by Journey’s side throughout the whole experience, as well as all of the trials and tribulations that come with it?

Are Journey and Talia still together after Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

In the same interview, Journey admitted that she is “still painfully single,” although she failed to mention whether or not she and Talia are on speaking terms after filming for Love on the Spectrum season 2 came to a close. Given that they do not follow one another on Instagram, signs point to no…

“I haven’t been on a single date since the show and I can’t manage to get past the talking stage even after all this time. I’m still looking for a girlfriend but it’s less important to me than it was last spring… I learned that finding love isn’t an easy process. There’s so much more to finding love than just having similar interests. You have to be compatible, trusting, and fair to the other person. Although I’m still looking, I can’t wait for the day where I find my perfect girl!”

While her “perfect girl” was neither Kara nor Talia, to watch Journey look for love on the second season of Love on the Spectrum US, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode now via Netflix. It is truly a must see for those who are seeking a feel good series!