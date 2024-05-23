Does ‘Hit Man’ have a post-credits scene?

Richard Linklater of Dazed and Confused fame paired up with regular collaborator Glen Powell (of Anyone but You fame) to make Hit Man, a romantic action comedy gem that hits theaters May 24.

Powell, who co-wrote the script with Linklater during the pandemic, based on a Texas Monthly article from 2001, plays fake hitman Gary Johnson. As a side gig to complement his career as a philosophy and psychology professor, Gary does tech work for the police until he is asked to step in for their contract killer mole who’s being suspended.

Usually a very unadventurous kind of guy, Gary surprises everyone with how well he takes to the job. So well in fact, that he ends up seducing one of his clients.

Is there an extra scene at the end of Hit Man?

Whether you’re watching it in theaters come May 24, or in the comfort of your home when Hit Man arrives on Netflix June 7, you do not have to stick around until after the credits. Linklater’s film does not have a post-credits scene, even if its ending leaves great potential for a sequel.

The movie, which also stars Adria Arjona (of Morbius fame, poor soul), doesn’t exactly end on a cliffhanger, but we could definitely see this story go into an array of new directions if it does well in theaters and on streaming. The lead couple have chemistry to spare and the character of Gary Johnson has plenty of potential to provide more of that sweet, rare combination of entertainment and cleverness that Hit Man delivered.

