‘Morbius’ star curious to see what the future holds for their character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Morbius.

After much delay, Morbius finally entered theaters over the weekend. While it performed surprisingly well at the box office, reviews and audience reactions have been pretty harsh, so it remains unclear whether Sony will decide to move forward with the franchise or not. It’s obvious that they planned to, however, given all the set-up for more to come from Jared Leto’s Living Vampire towards the end of the movie.

Spoilers incoming!

Likewise, the film teases big changes ahead for Michael Morbius’ fiancée Martine Bancroft, as played by Adria Arjona. Just like in the comics, Martine ends up becoming a vampire herself. In a tell-all interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona admitted that she has no idea where her character goes from here, but the Good Omens star revealed that she’s “curious” to find out if she’ll stay good or transition into a villain.

“Yes, I did,” Arjona said, when asked if she knew about Martine’s big vampire twist beforehand. “I mean, I read the comics, so I imagined there would be something. They wouldn’t send me the script at the beginning, but I did my research. I was like, ‘Oh, she turns. Martine Bancroft turns.’ And I just remember calling my agent to be like, ‘Oh my god, I think she might turn in this one or in the second one,’ which is even more exciting.”

Having deduced what was going to happen, thanks to doing her homework, Arjona was “excited” to receive the full script and discover all that was in store for Martine. As she explained:

“And then I got the script, and when I got to that moment, I was so excited because it changes everything for her. It adds a bunch of question marks to her future, so I’m excited to see where Martine will go. Now that she has turned, I want to know if she goes more towards good or bad. Or does she have trouble finding the middle ground? What happens to her? I’m just curious. I’m as curious as the fans will be.”

Martine has a dramatic arc in the comics, so Arjona has good reason to be curious about where she may end up. On the page, Martine became a vampire on and off again in various different ways before fully breaking bad when she became a true creature of the night. Tragically, Morbius himself had to kill her in order to stop Martine from murdering his old enemy, Peter Parker.

Again, though, whether Arjona will get the opportunity to explore Martine’s story further remains to be seen. At least the actress is about to sink her teeth (see what I did there?) into another franchise, as she’s due to appear in Disney Plus’ Star Wars series, Andor. That hits streaming later this year, but in the meantime, catch Morbius in cinemas now.