Is Glen Powell married?

Heartthrob Glen Powell has been experiencing a career boom since his turn in one of the biggest movies of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. Naturally, the interest in his personal life has spiked in parallel.

The Austin, Texas native has been showing up on our screens for longer than one might realize. He got his first gigs in the early aughts in movies like Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and The Great Debaters, but it wasn’t until Ryan Murphy cast him in a main role in Scream Queens in 2015 that he really began making an impression.

It was relatively smooth sailing from there on out, culminating in starring performances in the likes of 2018’s Set It Up, 2022’s Devotion, and finally 2023’s Hit Man and Anyone but You. It was the latter production that made Powell’s romantic life a tabloid hot topic in early 2023 when rumors swirled that he was involved with co-star Sydney Sweeney.

What is Glen Powell’s relationship status?

Publicly, Glen Powell has been single since at least April 2023, although an unnamed source told People that the actor’s model girlfriend Gigi Paris had flown to Australia during the filming of Anyone but You in March to call it quits. The two had been in a relationship since 2019 but reportedly couldn’t handle the distance that their professions forcibly put between them.

The same source discarded any possibility that the split could have been a result of Powell cheating with Euphoria rising star Sweeney, despite the internet having a field day when Paris unfollowed the actress on Instagram and posted a seemingly suggestive video, captioned “know your worth & onto the next.” As People reported: “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back.”

Before dating Paris, 35-year-old Powell had been briefly linked with The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev and TV host Renee Bargh in 2017 and 2018 respectively. For now, though, it seems like the actor is as much in demand professionally as he is romantically.