Who are Sydney Sweeney’s past boyfriends? The ‘Euphoria’ star’s relationship history, explained

She never wanted to date 'people in the spotlight'- did she stick to her decision?

Being a celebrity automatically puts you under the public’s magnifying glass, everything from your career choices to details about your personal life is coveted. But that didn’t dissuade Syndey Sweeney from keeping her love life away from prying eyes.

For starters, the Euphoria star has never dated “people in the spotlight.” In a chat with Cosmopolitan, she expressed her desire to keep her love life private, which extends to not getting into a relationship with fellow celebs, which includes anyone and everyone in the entertainment industry as Sweeney wants to be “normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.”

“I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

In a chat with Magazine C, the Madame Web actress revealed how she regrets the phase in her life where she got involved in some “really unfortunate” relationships post her parents’ divorce.

“There was a period there where my parents tried to shield me as much as possible from the pain and the financial stress. They didn’t explain things to me, and that made me angry. So I acted out, but not in the way you would think. I was a straight-A student in all AP classes. I was valedictorian. I never went to a high school party. I’ve never done drugs, to this day. The acting-out Syd tried to find love through boys. I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships.”

But she soon embraced self-love, accepting and acknowledging the importance of knowing how to love herself before finding someone to adore you the same way. Judging by the current status of her love life, she succeeded in accomplishing both.

Who is Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney’s fiance?

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

While Sweeney still has not officially addressed her relationship or gushed about Jonathan Davino directly, the broad details about the love birds are out there in the form of some pretty solid rumors.

It all started with the link-up rumors when the duo was spotted at the Emmys party in L.A. back in 2018 and looking very much in love. The paps finding the couple together at different events and locations didn’t end — whether it was the PDA-filled vacationing in Maui or attending the Cannes Festival together — it was easy to add two and two together and come to the conclusion that Davino, a restauranteur, who is nowhere on social media, is the “not in the spotlight” guy Sweeney has been hinting at.

Again, though Sweeney (26) has not openly announced her engagement to Davino (40), back in March 2022, People confirmed that she and her long-time boyfriend have gotten engaged. If spotting the Sharp Objects star with an engagement ring wasn’t enough, E! News followed up on the news by sharing she was still “on cloud nine over her recent engagement to Jonathan.”

“It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together.”

But what about the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating rumors?

Remember how while promoting Scenes from a Marriage, Oscar Isaac sensually stroked Jessica Chastain’s arm on the Venice Film Festival red carpet? Unless you registered that detail in your fantasy and never followed up on it, you already know how both of them very committed relationships with different people at the time and all the PDA was for the sake of the film.

Sweeney and Powell also armed themselves with a similar marketing tactic when rumors of them dating started floating in the wake of their rom-com, Anyone But You’s impending release. Why? Because “that’s what people want!”

“They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Well, that’s Sweeney’s code to a happy love life — address the baseless rumors while ensuring that the real, actually priceless part of her private life is not up for gossip. Here’s hoping she will at least post pictures from her wedding day and not keep that under wraps as well because we are already hyperventilating thinking of Sweeney looking radiant as a beautiful bride.