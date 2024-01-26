What happened to Steve after ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and is he still single?

Diagnosed with autism later in life, Steve Spitz — who stems from San Francisco, California — put a pause on his love life once season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US came to a close. But thanks to his personal assistant, he is ready to search for his soulmate for the second time.

Both created and directed by Cian O’Clery, the American version of Love on the Spectrum is a spin-off of the Australian version of Love on the Spectrum, and both shows follow “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum” as they “navigate the world of romance and relationships” and the trials and tribulations that come with it.

The second season of this Emmy Award-winning series hit Netflix on Jan. 19, introducing a few brand new faces — such as Connor Tomlinson and Tanner Smith — as well as bringing back some individuals we know and love: James Jones, Dani Bowman, and (of course), Steve Spitz.

Serving as the oldest member of the cast of Love on the Spectrum US, the 64-year-old’s journey was left open ended, with fans of the franchise wondering what he has been up to since filming wrapped, as well as whether or not he is still single.

Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What happened to Steve after Love on the Spectrum?

In an exclusive interview with Netflix after season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US came to a close, Steve gave a lengthy response, revealing both his recent endeavors and whereabouts. After admitting that he has been “feeling grateful for having another experience with dating,” the California native gushed:

“I am feeling grateful that I am able to express real feelings while I am being filmed, and that carries over into the rest of my life. People recognize me when I walk down the street and everyone is so wonderful! They are accepting of who I am, and seem to know and appreciate me for exactly who I am, sometimes even more than I accepted myself in the past. I have made new friends and caught up with old friends who recognized me in the show and reached out to me… People seem to like me for who I am. I really love them!”

While Steve has stolen the hearts of viewers all across America, has he managed to find a significant other?

Is Steve still single after Love on the Spectrum?

After going on a date with a woman named Sharona, the pair seemed to have clashing personalities, leaving both parties single after Love on the Spectrum US season 2. Steve admitted that he has “connected with a few women” since the show, however, he might have found his perfect match in someone else, explaining in the same interview that his search for love “has its ups and downs.”

As far as his outlook on love goes, Steve shared that Love on the Spectrum US has changed his life. In fact, the experience has made him not only open to dating in the future, but also more accepting of his autism and personal confidence, revealing that he has befriended several women which he dated during the show.

To see Steve Spitz in action, fans of the franchise can stream all episodes of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix.