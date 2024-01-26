What happened to James after ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and are he and Maggie still together?

He might have been unlucky in love after season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, but now James Jones is back and better than ever, seemingly finding a spark with a special someone in season 2.

Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of Love on the Spectrum (which is based in Australia), both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Earning numerous Emmy Awards for its first season, “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships” throughout Love on the Spectrum US, and with its second season hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, some familiar faces made their return to look for love.

While sweethearts like Connor Tomlinson and Tanner Smith made their debut in season 2, James Jones returned to our television screens to try to find his perfect match, despite falling short his first time around. Seemingly hitting it off with a woman named Maggie after two magical dates together, fans of the franchise are wondering just one thing: What happened to James after Love on the Spectrum US, and are he and Maggie still together?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about James Jones, including what happened to him after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close…

Who is James from Love on the Spectrum?

Born and raised in Boston, 35-year-old James was enjoying the perks of being a “pseudo celebrity” — as well as spending time with both his friends and his parents, June and Lawrence — before beginning his quest to find love on Love on the Spectrum US season 2, looking for a partner who enjoys fantasy films and television, as well as his luscious locks.

Watching his journey unfold ever since his television debut back in 2022, what is James up to two years later?

What happened to James after Love on the Spectrum?

In an exclusive interview with Netflix after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 wrapped, James gave fans of the franchise a brief rundown as to what he has been up to in more recent months.

“I have been doing wonderfully since filming ended. I am still working, still finding time to spend with friends, and enjoying the fame and recognition that the series has brought to me.”

While life seems to be smooth sailing for James, is he still a single man?

Are James and Maggie still together after Love on the Spectrum?

In the same interview, James admitted that he and Maggie went their separate ways — despite going on two dates with one another during Love on the Spectrum US season 2 — however, his love life did not end there.

“​​I was dating a woman with two children, but she and I broke up, since I decided that I did not wish to be in a relationship with a woman who had children, so I am now single again.”

Despite finding himself single for the second time, we can’t help but hope that James finds the princess to his knight in shining armor in the near future.

While he might have been unsuccessful, to watch James Jones look for love nonetheless, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix.