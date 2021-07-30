Is Dragon Ball Heroes Canon?

Dragon Ball Heroes is one of the more recent additions to the Dragon Ball franchise stemming from the trading card arcade-based game that first launched in 2010. Following the success of the first game, there have been quite a few sequels made and even an anime adaption.

First aired in 2018, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the closest that the Dragon Ball universe will get to a crossover between series. In the show, we see characters from all Dragon Ball renditions including both Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super.

Since the show boasts familiar characters and was produced by Toei Animation Studio like the other anime series, you may be wondering if the events of the show are considered canon to the overall Dragon Ball story.

Is Super Dragon Ball Heroes Canon?

The short answer is no. The Super Dragon Ball Heroes series is not considered canon to the wider Dragon Ball universe since the game it stems from itself isn’t considered to be cannon nor is it adapted from the original manga.

While this is the case, the series is considered canon in the Game universe, so within the universe of the game the anime is also canon, but again, these are separate from their source material which is the overall Dragon Ball franchise.

While it’s been quite fun to see characters from all over the Dragon Ball universe come together in the Dragon Ball Heroes series it hasn’t been without its critics. One of the biggest events that infuriated the fandom was when Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta from Dragon Ball GT was shown to be more powerful than Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito from Dragon Ball Super. Obviously, these two characters would never cross paths as GT itself isn’t considered canon to the Dragon Ball manga, but the outcome of the battle between these two wasn’t taken to kindly form the community.