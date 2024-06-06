Is Eric Bolling still on Newsmax?

If you don’t give right-wing news channels the time of day, it’s safe to assume that nothing has changed for you. If you do pay attention, however, you’ve surely noticed Eric Bolling‘s recent absence from Newsmax.

As a result of several sexual harassment claims, the TV personality was forced to depart from Fox News in 2017, and four years later, he joined Newsmax as a host of Eric Bolling The Balance. The show aired every weeknight, and until May 30, viewers were used to hearing Bolling’s takes on news, politics, and of course, his ardent defenses of anything Donald Trump says and does, no matter how appalling.

Once June came about, though, folks started to take note of and question Eric Bolling’s absence. Is the TV host no longer working for Newsmax, or is his departure temporary?

Did Eric Bolling leave Newsmax?

Eric Bolling is no longer associated with Newsmax, and although the reason for his departure is unknown, it seems like the decision was mutual and amicable. As announced on the political commentator’s website, despite parting ways with the cable news channel, Bolling is “proud of the work they have produced” in the three years since The Balance premiered. In the official statement, he also expresses gratitude for his time on Newsmax and affirms that it’s time to move on to other projects.

“The fight to inform the American people will remain paramount for Eric as he takes his audience on a new path with new partners,” the statement reads, before disclosing that Bolling’s new projects will be announced soon. Whatever he plans on doing next, we don’t know, but it’s likely something in the same vein as what viewers have gotten used to.

All that said, we have to wonder how this decision will affect Newsmax. The Balance was among the most popular shows on the channel, so Bolling’s absence will probably impact overall viewership numbers. Oh well, maybe Newsmax’s luck will turn around if it manages to find someone as passionate about Trump as Bolling to satisfy its right-wing audience.

