Is Faith leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Warning: Spoilers for The Young and the Restless Aug. 26 episode

After escaping her death at the hands of Cameron Kirsten previously after being kidnapped and strapped with a bomb, Faith Newman is again in danger in the latest episode of The Young and the Restless. What fate awaits her this time?

On Monday, Aug. 26 episode of The Young and the Restless, Faith entered into another intense and emotional confrontation with her mother Sharon, overwhelmed by the recent family drama. At first, Sharon tries to shrug things off and lies to her daughter, but Faith is frustrated and begs her mom to be honest with her and all of her family. To this, Sharon finally confesses she not only sees Cassie, but Cameron in her nightmares too.

Visibly upset, Faith tries to ask Sharon more about her nightmares and urges her to take her meds, insisting that everyone wants to help her. Sharon promises she’ll call the doctor first thing in the morning but their conversation is cut short when Faith receives a text from Lucy saying “I’m in trouble. Can you help me?” Lucy had sneaked out of her house earlier in the day and Heather had previously revealed to Daniel that Lucy has been moody and distant lately.

Upon receiving the text, Faith immediately tells Sharon about it, and soon, another text from her pops in, asking Faith to come and get her. After discussing whether they should call Lucy’s parents, the two conclude that Faith should go and help her by herself. She soon leaves to find Lucy in the park sitting on the ground with a bottle of alcohol. Faith snaps at her and dumps out the booze while insisting on calling her parents.

Lucy asks for a last favor from Faith, but it lands the two in a car accident

After Faith learns that Lucy snuck into a bar and stole the bottle when the bartender wasn’t looking, she is disappointed in Lucy and reiterates that she’s older and going to college. She insists on calling her parents but Lucy protests and asks Faith to drive her home. Lucy begs Faith that if her parents see her like this, they’ll kill her. She promises she’ll never ask for another favor from Faith, and reluctantly, Faith agrees.

This last favor soon goes against the two as we next see Heather’s phone ringing and she tells Daniel that Lucy’s in the ER and has had an accident. Faith’s family is also informed about the accident soon after. At the hospital, Sharon tells Nick that Faith was driving and was in a wreck. Nick stops a paramedic and asks about their daughter, to which he replies “Both young women are unconscious.”

Faith is not dying anytime soon, but she will leave The Young and the Restless

After both families realize that Faith and Lucy were together in the car accident, the paramedic tells the group that the car skidded off the road and hit a wall. Sharon strides across the room and pulls back a blue curtain trying to get a glimpse of Faith. There, Faith is lying unconscious in the bed with contusions on her face. As the episode comes to a close, it leaves fans wondering whether Faith will make it out of the hospital alive,

The short answer is, yes Faith is still alive. But is Faith leaving the show soon? Fans can expect Faith in another few episodes but the young Newman is set to leave the show soon. She and Lucy will make it out of the hospital alive and well, but Faith will leave Genoa City for college soon, striding away from the show’s drama for some time at least.

