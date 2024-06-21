Is ‘Gilmore Girls’ leaving Netflix?

Gilmore Girls is always the right answer when we have no idea what we’re in the mood to watch. While unfortunately Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) aren’t real, we can pretend we’re hanging out with them in Stars Hollow, eating at Luke’s and talking at the speed of light while enjoying (a lot of) coffee. But is it time to say goodbye to Gilmore Girls on Netflix?

Even though Gilmore Girls premiered on The WB back in 2000, the show still has a massive fanbase. No one can get enough of the sweet Christmas episodes, the funny characters, and the bond at the core of the show. Is it true that we’ll soon no longer be able to binge-watch our favorite show on Netflix? Grab a cup of coffee and find out.

Will Gilmore Girls leave Netflix?

Photo via The WB

Thankfully, we’ll have a few more years to enjoy Gilmore Girls on Netflix. According to Prevention, Gilmore Girls is staying on the streaming service for now… but could leave in 2026. That’s because GG and Netflix have a deal until that year. Based on this deal, the revival Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life could leave Netflix on November 25th, 2026, and Gilmore Girls could leave Netflix on July 1st, 2026.

We might be biased because of our love for the show, but we would think that since Gilmore Girls is still so popular, Netflix would keep it in its roster. We don’t like hearing that it could leave the service in around two years.

The revival Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life (which we’re still processing because we still have some problems with it) was watched by tons of people, which is why it would be shocking if it was suddenly gone from the platform. The Hollywood Reporter shared that 5 million people aged 18-49 tuned in to see what Rory was like as an adult, see as many scenes as possible of Lorelai and Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), and get another taste of cozy small-town life. According to The Washington Post, both the original and the revival were streamed for 505.8 million hours total, as Netflix shared in a report in December 2023.

Photo via The WB

We might not remember when we first realized that the show we had so much love and nostalgia for joined Netflix. According to CNN, it was back on Oct. 1st, 2014. We’re grateful that we’ve been able to sign into our accounts for a decade now and watch when Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki) and Rory split up or Lorelai works on opening her inn.

Of course, we can’t ignore the fact that even though fans have been watching the show in droves, the cast members haven’t gotten the streaming residuals that they deserve. During the 2023 WGA strike, Sean Gunn, who played one of our favorite characters Kirk Gleason, said Gilmore Girls “brought in massive profits for Netflix.” He added, “It gets streamed over and over and over again, and I see almost none of the revenue that comes into that,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

If Gilmore Girls does leave Netflix in 2026, we would hope another streaming service would take it over. The numbers have been so good that it would seem strange if that didn’t happen. Or we’ll just have to find another way to keep rewatching the show because giving it up just isn’t an option. (Do we still own the DVDs? Does anyone still have a DVD player?) All we know is we’ll never leave Stars Hollow behind.

