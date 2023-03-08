Is Grogu related to Yoda? ‘The Mandalorian’ lore, explained

With every passing season of The Mandalorian, Grogu’s powers grow. That’s not bad for a child, albeit one who’s half a century old.

Every new Force power or ounce of courage Grogu displays reawakens a question that’s been there since The Mandalorian’s first episode — is Grogu related to Star Wars icon Yoda?

It was going to happen with that distinctive appearance — green skin, small stature, emotive eyes, large, pointing ears, and a big appetite. Also, we’re in a convenient era of Star Wars history.

The Mandalorian’s first season occurs about nine years after the Battle of Yavin (9ABY) when the first Death Star was destroyed. That makes it just half a decade after Grand Jedi Master Yoda died during The Return of The Jedi. It’s clear their lives crossed over and we know they were in the same place at the same time. The Book of Boba Fett confirmed Grogu was in the Jedi Temple during the Great Jedi Purge, but after that the trail goes cold.

Are Yoda and Grogu related?

Image via Lucasfilm

Despite the early trend for calling Grogu Baby Yoda prior to Luke Skywalker revealing his name, there’s no evidence that the young force-wielder is related to the former Jedi Master. However, there’s a strong chance that all or some of the mysteries surrounding Din Djarin’s adopted son will be solved.

“He was small like you, but his heart was strong, and the Force was strong in him.”

Skywalker helps the infant remember after he struggles to recall if he’s heard anyone speak like Yoda. That prompts Grogu to recall the terrible memory of the Clone Troopers enacting Palpatine’s Order 66, but little else.

Mystery on mystery

Image via Lucasfilm

Jon Favreau and other creators of The Mandalorian couldn’t have picked a species more shrouded in mystery. Yoda’s species and home planet being unnamed is a tradition set by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

We’ve met very few of the species which includes Grogu, Yoda and Jedi Master Yaddle. We’ve learned shreds of information over the years, including the unusual fact that all of their species are Force-sensitive. We also know they live a long time. While Yoda was almost 1000 years old at his death, Grogu is unlikely to reach maturity for another 50 years.

That we know from flashbacks Grogu was in the Jedi temple during the rise of the Empire makes it impossible that Grogu is a child to either Jedi Master, let alone both. Jedi are generally inducted at a very young age, and we all know the mantra that a Jedi shall not know anger, nor hatred, nor love.

In Chapter 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, the Armorer explains to Din Djarin that Jedi must forgo all attachment in order to master the Force. As Din Djarin points out, that’s the opposite of the Madalorian creed where loyalty and solidarity are the way.

The idea that Grogu is the child of one or both of Yaddle and Yoda is far-fetched — Padawan training was certainly not a creche. Although it can’t be ruled out that he’s a relation. Grogu’s arrival in lore highlights an even more pressing question: If their entire species is Force sensitive, why did we see so few in training during the later years of the Galactic Republic?

The Mandalorian has reinforced that adopting the path of a Jedi is a choice. The split between Mandalorian and Jedi is at the heart of Grogu’s relationship with Mando. The child has had to choose between Mandalorian and Jedi ways, but has picked up a bit of both. The show has also made it clear that the first Mandalorian Jedi, albeit one who went in the other direction — from Mandalore to Coruscant — has an important role in the past and future of Mandalore.

The precedent set by Lucas regarding Yoda’s origins suggests The Mandalorian showrunners have a difficult path to walk themselves. Still, the show has taken pains to add to the mythology, creating new lore and characters and plot points from Star Wars Legends.

There’s little doubt that more of Grogu’s past will be revealed in the third season and beyond, but we’ll have to see how far that delves into one of Star Wars lore’s most treasured mysteries.