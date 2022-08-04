Is ‘I Am Groot’ part of MCU canon?

Before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicks off on Aug. 17, there’s another Marvel Studios production on its way to Disney Plus. Animated miniseries I Am Groot lands on Aug.10, offering the return of everyone’s favorite infantilized sequoia. The show has flown under the radar in comparison to other streaming efforts from the House of Ideas, however, so it’s worth questioning how integral it is as a piece of the MCU.

As a collection of mostly dialogue-free slices of silent comedy, I Am Groot is unlikely to be an absolutely unmissable chapter in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, but that doesn’t automatically mean it’s not included in Marvel canon, right? Well, while that is true, we have received word that fans might not want to consider it part of the overarching story of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

So is I Am Groot part of the MCU timeline or has it been uprooted from continuity? Let’s take a look.

What is I Am Groot?

Image via Disney Plus

As said above, I Am Groot is an animated miniseries consisting of five shorts that will drop in one go on Aug. 10, with the full runtime clocking in at a mere 15 minutes. While Guardians of the Galaxy shepherd James Gunn serves as exec producer, the show is really the brainchild of showrunner Kirsten Lepore (Adventure Time).

The last time we saw Groot, in Thor: Love and Thunder, he was in his adolescent phase, much as Teen Groot also played prominent roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. For I Am Groot, though, we’re going back in time to check in on Baby Groot, with the show unveiling new adventures for the adorable sapling. The official synopsis reads:

“Each short follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters that get him into trouble.”

Vin Diesel will once again be voicing the tree with the limited vocabulary. Bradley Cooper likewise guest stars in at least one episode as Rocket Raccoon. The rest of the Guardians team are not believed to feature due to the CG-animated nature of the series. A second season of five additional shorts has already been ordered.

Is I Am Groot part of MCU canon?

Image via Marvel Studios

Answering this question is actually trickier than it seems as two key personnel who worked on the show have offered up slightly conflicting responses. First of all, producer Brad Winterbaum appears 100% convinced that I Am Groot is MCU canon. While speaking to ComicBook.com, Winterbaum helpfully specified the “narrow window” in the timeline where the show slots in. As he put it:

“It’s a narrow window, right? It takes place actually between the end of Guardians 2 and before the tag scene in Guardians 2. So, it’s in this narrow window where Groot [is] in that kind of post toddler stage of development.”

Seems pretty straight forward, huh? You’d think so, but James Gunn has actually revealed his own thoughts on I Am Groot‘s canonical status on Twitter. When asked by a fan to clarify if it takes place before or after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn instead indicated that he doesn’t count it as a piece of the puzzle.

“They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga,” Gunn responded.

They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga. https://t.co/NEHWcmAHtS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Gunn has said something like this, with the filmmaker previously declaring that Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! ride is “in its own universe,” despite featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and the rest of the cast reprising their roles. Gunn isn’t so definitive in his comments about I Am Groot as his phrasing that it’s “not necessarily part of the Guardians saga” suggests he’s leaving it up the fans to decide if they include it in their headcanon or not.

In other words, I Am Groot will be a mostly standalone piece of media that you can think of as part of MCU canon if you wish. On the other hand, if you don’t want to, you don’t have to include it in a rewatch of the Guardians franchise ahead of December’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.