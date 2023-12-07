Is ‘Last Man Standing’ leaving Hulu?

Sitcoms are like a slice of American history. That golden hour during prime-time TV when we can finally kick back and enjoy a 25-minute show – it’s just pure bliss. And let’s be real, that’s probably how most of us stumbled upon Last Man Standing.

For a solid 10 years, this sitcom, giving us a peek into the life of your typical American family, has been a source of comfort for many of us. It’s funny and quirky, the acting is surprisingly decent, and, well, it’s just the kind of show you want to savor with some snacks. Sadly, this also means unless there’s a rerun on a cable network, your only shot at a rewatch is through streaming.

Unfortunately, the streaming world isn’t overflowing with options for the ABC series, and it looks like that shortlist might be getting even more exclusive.

Where to watch Last Man Standing now that it’s leaving Hulu?

via ABC

Last Man Standing is indeed leaving Hulu on December 18 – though no one knew about it. Typically, Hulu notifies viewers about shows leaving the platform, but this time, Last Man Standing fans were left in the dark. The show will expire in just 11 days, with the announcement coming via Hulu’s official Twitter account.

Hey everyone. It’s been confirmed by @hulu_support that @LastManStanding will be leaving @hulu December 18th! The rights to be in their library are expiring. We will keep you updated on hopefully another streaming service to show #LastManStanding https://t.co/BLCeC6KPlI pic.twitter.com/LxmrfGavj8 — Last Man Standing- Reflections of 9 Seasons (@LongLiveLMS) December 5, 2023

This also means that fans are left with only a few options to access the show. You can either purchase all nine seasons on Blu-ray or DVD or alternatively, you can still watch it on a few streaming platforms. Disney Plus currently holds the rights for Last Man Standing, and as of now, the series is still available on the platform. Additionally, you can watch the series on Prime Video, but please note that it is only available up to season 7.

In the meantime, you still have 11 days left to watch some of the show, but on December 18, it’s time to say goodbye. Hopefully, Disney Plus won’t follow suit and will continue to house the rights for Last Man Standing – and for all nine seasons.