Is Lisa Rinna leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Rumors are nothing new for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, with the latest batch to circulate online suggesting her tenure on the hit reality show could finally be coming to an end.

Fans are all but convinced Rinna is slowly pulling back from the franchise after it was discovered she cleaned house of anything Housewives-related from her Instagram account last week. Rinna admitted she “will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show” after her daughters Delilah and Amelia received threats, according to Radar Online, a trusted source for the reality program who also claimed Rinna was still employed by Bravo and remaining on the show.

The flames have been fanned ever more after Instagram account, @how.meme.you revealed an alleged screenshot of a private conversation between them and Rinna. In the screenshot Rinna is to have said: “I’m so sorry I have to block you now I can’t see any more housewife stuff I think you’re the greatest I just have to get it out of my life.”

This tracks with Rinna’s recent activity after Reality Tea revealed Rinna briefly unfollowed co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung ahead of the filming of season 12’s reunion episode.

Season 12 as a whole has not been kind to Rinna who lost her mother Lois during its filming, and got into some serious beef with Kathy Hilton in the season’s final episodes. Could Rinna’s 8-year tenure finally be coming to an end? Some fans hope so, especially after episode 16’s girls trip to Aspen.

Lisa Rinna being fired is karma for so many! Now bring back Denise and Kim Richards! https://t.co/0YBPWk8lrT — Just Kat (@JustKatJustKat) August 31, 2022

If this is Lisa Rinna’s last season I need Andy to bring out Kim Richards at the reunion so we can finally talk about the husband — heather (@heatherljolie) September 1, 2022

Rinna nor her representative have offered updated responses to inquiries about her future on the show so fans are naturally keen to see what unfolds at the reunion.

PR stunts are nothing new in the land of Real Housewives so it may end up that this is all a ploy to attract viewers to the season’s final episode and upcoming reunion.

If Rinna does leave though, it’ll mean big changes going forward. As it stands, Kyle Richards is the only remaining original housewife, and next to Erika Jayne, Rinna has become the show’s staple. She’s always been a reliable source of drama (never talk about her husband, remember?), but perhaps it’s all just gotten a little too much for her?

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air every Wednesday at 8/7 Central on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock or the Bravo app.