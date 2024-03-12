In a series already brimming with beloved characters, Matt Casey holds a special place in the hearts of Chicago Fire fans.

Recommended Videos

Portrayed by actor Jesse Spencer, Casey first appeared on the long-running NBC drama during season one, and remained an ongoing cast member until his departure in season ten. Earlier seasons of the show, which follows the personal and professional lives of firefighters in Chicago’s fictional Firehouse 51, chronicled Casey’s off-and-on relationship with paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Casey’s move to Portland in season ten marked Spencer’s exit from the show, but he did appear in the season 11 finale. Casey’s long-awaited proposal to Brett was a welcome return for the character, but how long will he stay?

Is Matt Casey returning to ‘Chicago Fire?’

After departing Chicago Fire in season ten, Matt Casey returned to the fold with a dramatic proposal to Sylvie Brett in the season 11 finale. While that might indicate that his future on the show has been extended, the reality might be disheartening for diehard Casey fans.

Jesse Spencer reprised his role as Casey for a one-episode run in season 12. Titled “Port in the Storm”, the season’s sixth episode saw Casey and Brett finally tie the knot, with many Firehouse 51 members attending the wedding as guests. That episode aired on Feb. 28, but it appears it might be some time before Casey returns to Chicago Fire for another appearance.

The episode ended with Brett and Casey moving to Portland to focus on life as newlyweds. “Port in the Storm” also marked one of Brett’s final episodes, as Killmer departed Chicago Fire in season 12. While the pair’s move to Portland means they will be off-screen for some time, Spencer has left the door open for a possible Casey return.

The actor told NBC Insider that he is “always open” to reprising his role, especially for one-episode appearances. As for a full-time return, Spencer said “the ball isn’t really in my court.” Spencer and Killmer are the latest in a list of actors who have left Chicago Fire throughout its run, with Alberto Rosende (who plays Blake Gallo) likewise departing in season 12.

Castmates Charlie Barnett, Lauren German and Monica Raymund have also left the series in recent years. While fans bid adieu to these characters, season 12 did see the arrival of fresh faces, with Rome Flynn joining the cast as Firehouse 51 newcomer Derrick Gibson.