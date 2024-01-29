For 12 seasons and counting, Chicago Fire has been following the personal and professional lives of the firefighters at the fictional Firehouse 51 in the titular Illinois city. With such an illustrious run on NBC, the procedural drama series has seen its fair share of departures and the arrival of fresh faces.

Now, as Chicago Fire bids farewell to long-running character Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende), there’s a new firefighter poised to make a name for himself among Firehouse 51’s social politics. Introduced in the second episode of season 12, Derrick Gibson is Chicago Fire’s newest recruit, so what do we know about the character so far?

Who is Gibson on ‘Chicago Fire?’

Derrick Gibson (portrayed by actor Rome Flynn) made his debut on episode two of Chicago Fire’s most recent season, titled “Call Me McHolland”. He was added to Firehouse 51’s roster after making a heroic act while responding to a fire at a bike store. Gibson’s bravery in saving a Firehouse 51 member caught the attention of leading officer Stella Kidd, who recommended that he be added to her engine.

Gibson is reportedly a former amateur boxer with a dark past, and his history and origins are set to be explored throughout his run on Chicago Fire. According to showrunner Andrea Newman, Gibson will enjoy a friendship with Kidd, but his newbie status will cause trouble “with a capital T,” for the remaining characters. Viewers will have to wait and see how this storyline unfolds.

Derrick Gibson was originally written with the name Jake, but was later changed in tribute to Chicago Fire’s creator, Derek Haas, who Newman described as “a vital member” of the show’s family. Gibson’s initiation into Firehouse 51 will take place just as the department bids farewell to another beloved character in Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer).

Alongside Blake Gallo, who left the show to transfer to Detroit, Sylvie Brett will exit Firehouse 51 at some point in the ensuing season 12, to live in Portland with her new husband Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer). News of Flynn’s debut as Derrick Gibson first surfaced in Dec. 2023, when the actor shared an image of a firefighter jacket on his social media.

Meanwhile, in January, Flynn posted a TikTok video of himself putting on the firefighter outfit with the caption “help on the way.” In addition to Chicago Fire, Rome Flynn is best known for his roles in How to Get Away with Murder, Grey’s Anatomy and Dear White People. Season 12 of Chicago Fire airs weekly on Wednesday nights on NBC.