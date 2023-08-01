Is Matt Klotz the first ‘Big Brother’ houseguest to participate in the Deaflympics?

This man has made history several times. And he's about to do it again.

A brand new season of Big Brother is almost upon us, and with it comes a new group of contestants. The 16 houseguests will compete for the chance to be this reality show’s next big winner, and some are already sparking curiosity among viewers. That is the case with Matt Klotz, a 27-year-old swimmer who has participated in and won gold at the Deaflympics multiple times.

For those who don’t know this event, it’s pretty much what it says on the tin — an elite-level, multi-sport competition, such as the Olympics, for deaf athletes. Klotz has not only won gold in multiple swimming categories but also broken several Deaflympics records. These are, of course, astonishing feats for any athlete, and not something all Big Brother contestants can brag about.

After CBS unveiled season 25’s houseguests, avid fans of the show were quick to notice Klotz’s achievements, but among all the praise, a question came to the forefront of people’s minds. Is Matt Klotz the very first Big Brother contestant to have participated in the Deaflympics? Indeed, he is, but he’s also more than that.

Klotz will make history in the show by being the first hearing-impaired contestant to step foot in the Big Brother house. That’s right. It may be hard to believe, but in all the years that the reality show has been on the air, we’ve never seen a hearing-impaired houseguest.

Overall, Big Brother doesn’t have a stellar track record when it comes to casting disabled people. Sure, we’ve seen some disabled participants on the screen, but the fact that we’re 25 seasons in and the first deaf houseguest just entered the fray speaks volumes. That said, Klotz’s casting is definitely a step in the right direction.

Don’t miss out on the Big Brother season 25 premiere. It’ll likely be a good one.