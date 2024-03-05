Is Matthew Daddario’s new movie ‘Firework’ a ‘Shadowhunters’ spinoff?

Shadowhunters was a big moment for fans of teen fantasy shows — a niche circle, sure, but a passionate one. So, naturally, when Katherine McNamara shared a suspicious picture with co-stars Dom Sherwood and Matthew Daddario, fireworks erupted.

All three ex-stars of Freeform’s Shadowhunters posted a picture together holding scripts for a new project, captioned “Something fire is in the works….” Heavenly fire, anyone? Sadly, no — the fire nod was referencing the title of the movie, Firework. Upon a closer look, fans realized the script was by Alec actor Matthew Daddario.

Is Matthew Daddario’s movie Firework related to Shadowhunters?

No. Sadly, it seems this new project uniting Jace, Clary, and Alec for a new adventure is not related to the Shadow World. A subtitle on the screenplay’s title page gave it away: “Almost based on a true story.” We doubt (and sincerely hope) Cassandra Clare’s fantastic world of shadowhunters, warlocks, vampires, faeries, angels, and ghosts is anything akin to “a true story.”

At the moment there are no further details about this mysterious new film, but it’s nice to think that Daddario thought of his co-stars when casting for what appears to be a personal passion project. The actor co-directed a short film in 2016 titled The Last Hunt, but this is the first time he dons the screenwriter hat. Regardless of its links, or lack thereof, to Shadowhunters, Firework will still be a fun reunion for fans of the show and its cast. Personally, I’m still holding out hope Harry Shum Jr. will be included in Daddario’s plans somehow.

While we wait for Firework, a cheeky Shadowhunters rewatch is in order. All seasons are available on Hulu.