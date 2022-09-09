Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.

Welcome to the world of Tilda (Morgan Taylor Campbell), Abbi (Rhianna Jagpal), and Juan (Inaki Godoy), a group of teenagers whose participation in a wellness program resulted in unknown supernatural powers.

To keep their powers hidden, they start taking pills prescribed by Dr. Alex Sarkov (Rhys Nicholson). After he goes missing, the trio finds it difficult to manage their powers and venture on a quest to find him as well as to rid themselves of their respective unique abilities.

The show has received positive feedback from viewers due to the series’ plot twists and brilliant performances by its diverse cast.

Besides the reactions to the intriguing storyline and anticipation of a second season, recent discussions have steered in a different direction, drawing connections between the series and a book of the same name authored by Amy Meyerson. The key question here is whether the show is based on the book.

The assumption is understandable given that the series’ production started in April 2021, a year after the book was published. However, the series is in no way an adaptation of Meyerson’s book, which is clear due to the differences in their respective storylines.

Meyerson’s Imperfects are the Beck, Ashley, and Jake Miller, siblings who are determined to find the rightful heir to their grandmother’s secret possession, not evil scientists with an ambition to turn kids into supernatural creatures. Netflix’s horror-thriller series is not even inspired by the book of the same name, let alone an adaptation.

Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix and fans will have to wait and see for a confirmation of season 2.