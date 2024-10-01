Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s ‘General Hospital’ character about to rise from the dead?

Can you imagine what life would be like if people could really come back to life after they passed away? While my horror-loving brain can’t help but picture a terrible scenario like Pet Sematary, soap operas seem to have figured out a way around this conundrum. When soap characters are resurrected, they waltz back in like nothing happened, and honestly, I love that. So, what does that mean for General Hospital star Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

In 2021, Chavez began playing Spencer Cassadine, but the character seemed to die in a 2024 episode in a horrible way: falling into the Seine River. But no one is ever actually dead on General Hospital, right? And it’s October, after all, which means that we’re all in the mood for ghosts and goblins. So let’s find out if Spencer is coming back to Port Charles or if Chavez is truly done as a 2024 cast member.

Could Nicholas Alexander Chavez come back to General Hospital?

In an interview with TV Line in September 2024, Chavez said he would absolutely play Spencer on General Hospital again. While there are currently no plans for Spencer to come back, the actor would gladly return, so long as all the conditions work out. He knows another actor may need to step in to replace him should his schedule not permit a proper return. “I understand that the show has needs and I would be fully supportive of that,” he said. But he would consider returning and explained, “Port Charles is a crazy place. We’ll have to see what happens.”

As TV Line reported, General Hospital fans thought Spencer was only going to be gone for a little bit. Chavez’s busy acting schedule was to blame, as he filmed the Ryan Murphy series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Then Murphy gave Chavez a role in his latest creepy show Grotesquerie. So, as long as Murphy stops making a million TV shows at once, Chavez will be able to play Spencer again… and Spencer will be revealed as alive once again. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Murphy cast the actor in yet another project…

Since a lot of other actors have portrayed Spencer, it wouldn’t be out of left field if the character was revealed to be alive and someone else came to take Chavez’s place. When the character of Spencer was young, he was played by actors Caden and Nicholas Laughlin, then Nathan and Spencer Casamassima, and Lance Doven, followed by Ramy Yousef. After Davin Ransom took on the part from 2009 to 2011, Nicolas Bechtel played the role from 2013 to 2020. Then, Chavez became the new Spencer in 2021.

Spencer has spent a lot of time in locations other than Port Charles, from boarding school to prison, but since he’s a member of the memorable Cassadine family, fans always want him to come back. A regular old drama would have some trouble explaining that Spencer seemed dead and is now, well, not since it seemed impossible for Spencer to survive drowning in such a brutal way. But a soap opera can simply say a character is back and that’s that. Spencer doesn’t even have to be a ghost! He can just return to his small town one day, give a reason for his absence, and fans will cheer.

