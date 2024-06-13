Is ‘Regular Show’ returning with a sequel series?

Regular Show wrapped up its eighth and seemingly final season in 2017, and while there are plenty of charming Cartoon Network shows out there, we can never have too many.

Recommended Videos

For eight seasons, the fan-favorite Cartoon Network series told the adorable story of a raccoon named Rigby (voiced by William Salyers) and a Blue Jay named Mordecai (voiced by J.G. Quintel) who have jobs taking care of a park. We miss these animal friends and want to know if there will be a Regular Show sequel.

Will there be a Regular Show sequel series?

Image via Cartoon Network

While people are curious about what Cartoon Network will look like going forward, we at least have some good news: there will be a Regular Show sequel.

Variety reported that while there are still very few details about the untitled project, the creator and showrunner of the original series, J.G. Quintel, will helm the sequel project. It’s possible the new Regular Show may feature the main characters, but as of right now, we don’t know for certain whether they will return. For all we know there could be brand new animals.

Of course, we’ve been burned before when it comes to sequels, revivals, and reboots of our favorite shows that we feel nostalgic over (we’re thinking about you, Heroes Reborn). But given the beautiful animation and the strong characters in Regular Show, we have a good feeling about this one.

One reason why we love Regular Show so much? Mordecai and Rigby are super relatable, plain and simple. Sure, they may be a raccoon and a bird, but they try to amuse themselves on a daily basis. We loved watching the characters have fun and get into quirky situations, and while it would be a shame not to see them again in the new show, we’re totally open to new characters, too.

Image via Cartoon Network

In an interview with MTV.com in 2012, J. G. Quintel shed light on why Regular Show is so popular. Put simply, parents enjoy watching it with their children.

“I see a lot of comments online from a lot of parents who actually watching it with their kids. I think that’s something that we really wanted to have happen, but I wasn’t sure that it would. Because the show’s pretty out there, and it’s a little weird and it’s cartoony. “

Most recently, J. G. Quintel created the HBO Max animated series Close Enough, which aired from 2020 to 2022. While the series focused on humans instead of animals, they went through the same ups and downs as Mordecai and Rigby, and Quintel’s style and tone were clear. Both Regular Show and Close Enough feature characters who get involved in supernatural situations. Season 8 of Regular Show was the best because Mordecai and Rigby went to space.

While the Regular Show sequel doesn’t have a release date, confirmed cast, or set number of episodes yet, we can easily say this is a new show we’re thrilled about.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy