Is Robert Downey Jr. in ‘House Of The Dragon?’

House of the Dragon is one of the hottest TV shows at the moment, so it would make sense if one of the hottest actors of the last decade joined the series.

Recommended Videos

Robert Downey Jr. is mostly famous for his splendid work as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a decade in the iron suit, RDJ moved on to different projects and struck gold when he was cast in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster, Oppenheimer. The role in the biopic led to his first-ever Oscar win, after two unsuccessful nominations.

As for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off is currently in its second season. The reaction to the second season has been positive, as season 2 shares the same quality as season 1. Both hold a certified fresh critic rating of 90%, on Rotten Tomatoes with season 2 scoring a 90% approval rating from the audience. So, is Max joining forces with the MCU by bringing Robert Downey Jr. over to Westeros in the Game of Thrones prequel?

The rumors about Robert Downey Jr. in House of the Dragon, explained

via MAX

On July 8, Threads account DisbussingFilm shared a post writing, “Robert Downey Jr. will appear in tonight’s episode of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON as Cregan Stark’s “weird Uncle Tony.”” This is a clear reference to Downey Jr.’s role in the MCU, where he played Tony Stark. The references between Tony Stark and the Stark family from GOT have been going on for over a decade, and they’re not about to stop now.

Fans jumped in the comments to claim that this is “fake news,” and that it “didn’t happen.” Robert Downey Jr. is not part of the House of the Dragon cast and didn’t have a cameo in episode 4. The actor is mostly focused on films, but he appeared in the limited series The Sympathizer, also released on Max. At the same time, the Threads account DisbussingFilm is a parody account, and it often shares memes and puns about movies and TV shows; its posts should be taken with a grain of salt.

So, as fun as it would be for Robert Downey Jr. to return to fantasy and make his debut in Westeros, unfortunately, that might never happen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy