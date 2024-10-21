Is Robin Weigert leaving ‘Tracker’?

Robin Weigert has appeared in fan-favorite series such as Deadwood and Sons of Anarchy, in two roles as different as night and day; her dirty and at times unintelligible Calamity Jane was a far cry from the professional and pressed lawyer on FX’s biker drama. CBS’ Tracker, another popular series to add to her credentials follows Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw, an independent tracker/survivalist/crime solver extraordinaire.

He doesn’t do it alone, however. Colter has a few allies that help him track down leads and — when the occasion calls for it — spring him out of jail. Weigert played one of these allies, Teddi Bruin, a former music tour manager who enjoys retirement with her wife, Velma (Abby McEnany). Both assist Shaw when he needs it. Now that Tracker is into its sophomore season, fans are ready for more action. But they may have to do it without one-half of Shaw’s support system.

Tracker and Robin Weigert have parted ways

Ahead of season 2, Deadline reported that Weigert would not be partaking in the upcoming season. There is limited information about this newsbreak, considering both CBS and 20th Century Television did not comment. Instead, the series did its best to explain Teddi’s absence in the most graceful way possible. Weigert’s departure was described in the season premiere as an in-story personal matter. Velma gives the exposition that her wife is out of town.

“She’s gonna be there a while,” Velma Bruin tells Colter over the phone. “She’s helping her mom get sorted.”

The series also puts further questions to rest like Velma joining Teddi with her mother. Velma tells Colter that her talents are better put to use with the week-to-week cases they work on together. Unlike other dramas that tend to kill off characters at any unintended setbacks, this explanation leaves the door open for Weigert to return in the future. There is no confirmation that the actor will be back, but it doesn’t discount her for good.

This is a disappointing turn of events, but that doesn’t distract from the exciting Tracker cast list. One of the most anticipated is the return of Jensen Ackles in the role of Shaw’s estranged brother, Russell. He is reprising his role in a season 2 episode where he helps Shaw get out of a government black site. You know, just brother things. He and Hartley are well matched in this fraternal duo which the latter explained to People Magazine was helped from years in the entertainment industry together.

“Jensen and I have known each other for a long time, we just never had a chance to work together. Jensen is the perfect guy to play Russell.”

Ackles is one of the many compelling elements that will bring fans back to Tracker for the second season. Viewers can stay tuned to find any updates about Weigert’s status on the series and catch Tracker airing every Sunday on CBS.

