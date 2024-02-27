Is ‘Shōgun’ appropriate for kids? ‘Shōgun’ parents guide, explained

With all the hype surrounding the upcoming FX Shōgun series, you might be considering tuning into the first two episodes, which are set to drop on streaming today. You may even be considering sitting down and watching it with your kids — but is that really a good idea?

What age certification does Shōgun have?

According to the parental guide on IMDb, the show is rated in the United States as TV-14, meaning you probably wouldn’t want to show this to anyone under the age of 14. This rating by and large denotes scenes of nudity and violence, though obviously that’s not the worst rating possible for kid-friendliness, which would be TV-MA, which sex- and violence-heavy shows like Game of Thrones are rated. Countries other than the U.S. have given Shōgun a higher age rating, with some not recommending people under 18 watch the show, so it’s probably best to maybe have a little watch for yourself before deciding whether to let kids watch.

What kind of adult content is present in Shōgun?

The historical drama, set amid the power struggles of the Sengoku period of feudal Japan, has been garnering excellent reviews. But it depicts some pretty brutal violence, including decapitations and torture, as well as some throat slitting for good measure, that frankly strike us as inappropriate for young children. Honestly, it’s a surprise to see that it’s only rated TV-14 in the U.S. rather TV-MA.

There’s also some moderate language, scary scenes, sex, and also a bit of nudity, according to IMDb’s parent’s guide. If your kids are fascinated by Japanese culture, rich storytelling, and an immersive, culturally-inflected experience, maybe sidestep Shōgun for now, and go for Hayao Miyazaki’s classic Spirited Away, instead.